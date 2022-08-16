Without Oscar, how can Flamengo manage in the absence of Arrascaeta? – 08/16/2022

Oscar no longer comes to Flamengo. As expected, the transfer window closed and Shanghai Port did not release the player, fearing an injury or even that the millionaire ace of the Chinese team would not return to the club.

A point for real journalism, not that specialized in the market, which, for obvious reasons, does not have an agenda for 365 days a year and, in the absence of topics to engage, increases or invents. Always be suspicious.

But the fact is that Flamengo didn’t prepare for a “plan B” and continues with an important lack in the squad: a creative midfielder to make up for the absences of the Uruguayan De Arrascaeta. Whether on FIFA dates in the service of the selection, whether due to injury or suspension.

He is so unique in the squad that, precisely because of him, the tactical system changes when Dorival Júnior selects the reserves. It leaves the 4-3-1-2, with Arrascaeta as a “hook” behind Gabigol and Pedro and goes to a 4-3-3, with Marinho and Everton Cebolinha in the wings and Lázaro as a “mobile” nine, but that also appears in the area to complete.

There will be a FIFA date in September, from the 21st to the 27th. The last one before the World Cup in Qatar. At first, the red-black team will not miss if it survives the Copa do Brasil and reaches the semifinals, as the return will take place in the second week of September and the final will only take place in October. No risk in Libertadores either.

But the Brazilian has returned to be relevant, especially in case of victory away from home over Palmeiras on Sunday. And there is always a “trap” in the national calendar: the games on the day after the FIFA date. That is, if the teams that give up the athletes play on the last day, or on the penultimate but in countries far away from South America, there is no useful time for the player to travel, rest and prepare, and he ends up being left out.

Uruguay will face Canada on the 27th. Flamengo will face Fortaleza the following day, at Castelão. Of course, depending on what Dorival Júnior’s team has ahead of them, the reserve team with Santos in the goal can be triggered. But what if it turns into a decisive match in the fight for leadership?

There won’t be much solution other than changing the system. Probably with Gabigol and Cebolinha in the wings and Pedro in the center of the attack. If he had been called by Tite for a last observation before the final list for the Worlds, Marinho would enter from the right and Gabi would act centrally.

All because Marcos Braz decided to wait for Oscar until the last second in a negotiation that always seemed unlikely, given the importance and very high salary of the Brazilian in China. Now Flamengo will have to make do with what they have. With a huge loss in creation whenever the Uruguayan ace is gone.

Even at Arena da Baixada tomorrow, in case Gabigol and Arrascaeta are punished by the STJD and miss the team in the return of the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil.