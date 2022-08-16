Without replacing Willian, Corinthians receives proposals and should lose striker: “Two clubs signaled”

After the departure of shirt 10 and without reinforcement for the position, Timão should lose another winger in the squad

After being eliminated in the quarterfinals of the Copa Libertadores to Flamengo by the aggregate score of 3 to 0, Corinthians returned to the field last Saturday (13), at Neo Química Arena, to face rival Palmeiras, in a match valid for the 22nd round of the Brazilian Championship.. In a leader duel against the vice, the white-and-white from São Paulo was defeated, again by 1 to 0, and saw the second place be taken.

With the defeat, the team led by Vítor Pereira dropped to third position and saw Flamengo take its place. With the same 39 points, the red-black carioca has the advantage in the tie-breaking criteria. Now, the Corinthians fans expect a resumption after losing, including their number 10. Willian terminated with the Parque São Jorge club after the elimination in Libertadores.

In addition to him, another field-side striker is close to leaving Timão. This is Léo Natel, who recently returned from loan from Cyprus. With no space or prospect of being used by the Portuguese coach, the striker received polls from the Arab market in recent days, according to the investigation of the portal iG Esporte. At 25, he has a contract in Itaquera until 2024.

According to iG, two Arab teams warned Corinthians about the possibility of submitting proposals for the striker. In Cyprus, Léo Natel made 29 appearances and six goals during the loan. In this market, the transfer window ends between September and October, unlike Brazil, which ended this Monday (15), which ended the alvinegro’s chances of finding a player to replace Willian’s departure immediately.