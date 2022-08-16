Woman tries to sell her son for R$ 25,000 to pay off debts and ends up arrested

A woman was arrested trying to sell her 7-year-old son for the equivalent of R$25,000 in a shopping mall in Yekaterinburg, located in Russia.

According to Extra, the woman announced the sale online, where she claimed she needed the money to pay off debts.

She was detained after officials at an anti-human trafficking institution appeared as alleged buyers in response to the ad. The “deal” would be sealed in the mall’s food court. The woman took her son and said he “didn’t mind” moving in with a new family.

“Until the end, we hoped it was a made up story, that it was someone’s stupid joke or a scam for money. However, when our people, along with the organized crime investigation group, went into the ‘business’, we witnessed the boy being sold.

The woman received the money and gave the child to a person she did not know and ended up being arrested for human trafficking and can be sentenced to up to 10 years in prison. The boy was referred to a social worker.

The operation came at a time when Russian authorities are stepping up efforts against the sale of children as sex slaves or for the organ trade by gangs with overseas branches.