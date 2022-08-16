Zendaya wants to see characters outside of school in Season 3

Who’s looking forward to season 3 of “Euphoria”? We do! The production has become a reference among series that portray adolescence, showing a darker side of this phase. Therefore, much of the plot takes place in the school corridors, with the characters living together during high school. But it looks like someone is already a little tired of this clipping…







In addition to starring, Zendaya became an executive producer on the series. Photo: Credit: Instagram/@euphoria/todateen

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Zendaya hinted that the upcoming season might skip the high school setting to follow the characters outside of school boundaries. “I think it will be exciting to explore the characters outside of high school,” she said. “I want to see what Rue looks like on her journey of sobriety, how chaotic that can seem.”

In addition, she also commented on the narratives of the other protagonists and how “Euphoria” can explore that in Season 3. That is, in the last year, characters like Lexi and Cassie have been more prominent in the plot. “What was special about this season was that we were able to dive [nos outros personagens] in a much deeper sense,” he confessed.

“I think we can do that again with season three,” she continued. “There’s so much talent, you want to make sure everyone gets a chance to have it.” Definitely, right? “Euphoria” proved to be a well of talent, with the likes of Maude Apatow, Sydney Sweeney and Jacob Elordi.

Considering that Euphoria Season 3 is not expected to arrive before 2024, a time jump can be fun to give a new perspective on the characters’ narrative. What do you think?