Zöe Kravitz regrets criticizing Will Smith over slap at Oscars 2022

Batman actress Zöe Kravitz revealed she regretted having spoken out about Will Smith slapping Chris Rock during the 2022 Oscars

This Tuesday, 16, an interview with the actress Zoe Kravitz (33) revealed that she regretted having talked about the slap of Will Smith (53) in Chris Rock (57) during the 2022 Oscars ceremony.

“I’m torn about what to say now, just because I should be talking about it. I have very strong feelings about it”, commented. “I wish I had handled it differently. and it’s ok”, said the actress of The Batman in an interview with The Wall Street Journal.

At the time, the artist published a photo of her elegant dress on the red carpet of the Oscars 2022 and wrote a caption mocking the situation.

“Here’s a picture of my dress at the ceremony where we’re apparently assaulting people on stage right now.”, wrote the musician’s daughter Lenny Kravitz (57) in the now-deleted post from her Instagram.

