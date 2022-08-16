Zoë Kravitz regrets post about Will Smith slap at Oscars

Zoë Kravitz at the 94th Annual Academy Awards in Hollywood, California, March 2022. (Photo: David Livingston/Getty Images)

The actress Zoë Kravitz revealed that he regretted the way he publicly echoed Will Smith’s slap on comedian Chris Rock at the 94th annual Academy Awards ceremony, which took place in March this year. At the time, Will took the stage to hit the presenter after he insulted actress Jada Pinketh-Smith, the star’s wife.

After the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences awards ended, the “Batman” star posted a photo on the red carpet with the following caption: “Here’s a picture of my dress at the show where we’re apparently assaulting people on stage right now.” . At the time, she was also asked if she supported the actor’s attitude, who won the statuette for Best Actor a few minutes after the case, and answered “no”.

“I’m torn about what to say now, because I should just talk about it. I have very complicated feelings about it,” Zoë explained in an interview with “The Wall Street Journal” when talking about the way she commented on the Oscar slap. “I wish I had handled it differently. And that’s okay.”

She deleted the post, but all the backlash of the comment generated a wave of attacks from Smith’s supporters. Some people rescued old posts of the actress and criticized the way she has already talked about the actor’s son, Jaden Smith. The story made Zoë reflect on her positions and the way she communicates on social media.

“It’s a scary time to have an opinion or say the wrong thing or make controversial art or statements or thoughts or anything,” she said. “It’s mostly scary because art is about conversation. That should, in my opinion, always be the point. The internet is the opposite of conversation. The internet is people putting things out and not taking anything.”

“I remembered that I am an artist,” said the actress. “Being an artist isn’t about everyone loving you or everyone thinking you’re hot. It’s about expressing something that will hopefully spark a conversation, inspire people, or make them feel seen. I think I’m in a place right now where I don’t want to express myself through a caption or a tweet. I want to express myself through art.”