Zoe Saldaña shows off Gamora’s new look in the sequel

Film that will mark the final meeting between the members of “Guardians of the Galaxy” arrives in theaters in 2023

Thamyris Couto| @thamy_couto Posted on 8/16/2022 at 12:35 pm – Updated at 12:50 pm

The star Zoe Saldana used his social networks to reveal a detail of Gamora in “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3”, while the official trailer of the film that will mark the last meeting of the group does not arrive.

saldana posted on his Instagram feed a video with several selfies he took in the last few weeks, and in the middle of them, one behind the scenes of the Marvel sequel couldn’t go unnoticed. But what really caught the eye, was the new uniform that her character will wear.

“The Many Faces of Summer… and It Still Goes On”wrote the actress in the caption. See:

Although an official synopsis has not yet been released, “Guardians of the Galaxy: Volume 3” should be full of news involving the group. After appearing in “Thor: Love and Thunder”, the group is expected to participate in the Disney+ series “I Am Groot”, in which the baby grootwill star in five shorts. Additionally, a Guardians Christmas special is also confirmed.

The projects will also count on the return of Chris Pratt as Peter Quill, Karen Gillan as nebula, Dave Bautista as Drax, Pom Klementieff as mantis, Bradley Cooper like the voice of Rocket Raccoon and Vin Diesel like the voice of Groot. In addition to them, the actors Will Poulterwho starred in “Dopesick” and “Maze Runner,” and actress Daniela Melchiorwho worked with director James Gunn in “Suicide Squad”, are also confirmed. Chukwudi Iwuji (“Peacemaker”), as High Revolutionary; and Maria Bakalova (“Borat’s Next Film Tape”), as Cosmos complete the team.

“Guardians of the Galaxy: Volume 3” hits Brazilian theaters on May 4, 2023.

