When it comes to movies or series based on comic books, it is common to think of the great superhero productions from Marvel or DC. However, anyone who thinks that feature films inspired by comic books are restricted to this formula is wrong.

An example is the Netflix series “Sandman”, which has barely arrived in the streaming service catalog and is already being acclaimed by the public and specialized critics. With that in mind, we’ve separated 10 movies inspired by comic books for you to enjoy on streaming services. Check out:

The Maskara (1994)

The Maskara gave Jim Carrey the opportunity to put into practice what he does best: faces and exaggerated mouths with annoying voices while speaking one-liners, a mark that the boy carried in many other films he starred in.

The plot takes place in Edge City where Stanley Ipkiss (Jim Carrey) lives, a decent guy who works in a bank but is socially awkward and not very successful with women. After one of the worst days of his life, he finds in the sea the strange mask of Loki, a Scandinavian god. When Stanley puts on the mask, he transforms into The Mask, a green-faced being who possesses the courage to do the riskiest and funniest things Stanley is afraid to do.

MIB – Men In Black (1997)

“MIB – Men in Black” is one of the most celebrated productions of the 1990s. Combining science fiction and comedy, the film starring Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones did well at the box office and awards, taking home an Oscar. Due to the resounding success of the film, most of the public has no idea that it is, in fact, an adaptation of an almost obscure comic book.

Ghost World: Learning to Live (2001)

Almost a decade before she played Black Widow in the MCU, Scarlett Johansson had already starred in a comic book movie. In 2001, she and Thora Birch (The Walking Dead) starred in “Ghost World: Learning to Live”, a feature that adapts the renowned comic book by Daniel Clowes. The story follows Enid (Birch) and Becky (Johansson), girls going through early adulthood and confused by not knowing what to do after graduating from high school. With strong involvement of Daniel Clowes himself, who co-wrote the screenplay alongside director Terry Zwigoff, the film is a very faithful adaptation of the comic book, which has the great merit of portraying the daily lives of two ordinary girls in the 1990s.

Oldboy (2003)

After being taken to a strange prison where he receives little food and breathes a gas that makes him sleep daily, Oh Dae-su (Choi Min-sik) discovers that he is the prime suspect in the brutal murder of his wife. Having no choice, he adapts to the darkness of his room and prepares to survive the sentence he is being forced to serve without knowing why.

V for Vendetta (2006)

In the future, England lives under a totalitarian regime. There, Evey Hammond (Natalie Portman) is saved from a life-or-death situation by a masked man codenamed V (Hugo Weaving), who is extremely charismatic and skilled in the art of combat and destruction. By calling on his countrymen to rebel against the tyranny and oppression of the English government, V provokes a true revolution.

RED – Retired and Dangerous (2010)

Starring Bruce Willis, Morgan Freeman, John Malkovich, Helen Mirren, Karl Urban and Mary-Louise Parker, the feature tells the story of Frank Moses (Willis), a former CIA agent who becomes a target of the agency when he is considered someone who knows too much. He then seeks out old friends to find out who is behind an attack on his house. The film is inspired by the comic of the same name, written by Warren Ellis with drawings by Cully Hamner, which has a much more serious tone, telling the story of a man seeking revenge.

The Adventures of Tintin (2012)

Tintin (Jamie Bell) is a young reporter, who is always looking for a good story. One day, he sees a model of an old galleon for sale on the street and decides to buy it. When his dog, Milu, accidentally breaks the galleon, Tintin realizes that it contains a clue to a lost treasure. This will be the beginning of an adventure where Tintin, Milu and Captain Haddock (Andy Serkis) will compete with Sakharine in the search for the treasure.

Double Dose (2013)

Based on the graphic novel written by Steven Grant and illustrated by Brazilian Mateus Santolouco, “Double Dose” follows a pair of agents undercover in drug trafficking. After getting into a huge mess, they discover the true identity of each other, and that, in addition to having been deceived, they are now being hunted by the very agencies they worked for.

Blue is the hottest color

“Blue is the Warmest Color” tells the story of Adèle (Adèle Exarchopoulos), a teenager about to finish high school who has her world turned upside down after meeting Emma (Léa Seydoux), a blue-haired plastic artist. They start a relationship that generates a great journey of discovery and maturation. Directed by Abdellatif Kechiche, the film is inspired by the comic book of the same name written and drawn by Frenchwoman Julie Maroh.

SpyTime (2015)

Based on the comic book character created by Manuel Vázquez Gallego, Spy Time is a Spanish action comedy. The plot revolves around a secret agent who returns to active duty when his greatest enemy escapes from jail. To protect his son, who until then did not know his identity, he takes him on his dangerous mission, while the boy tries to win back his old girlfriend.