’13 Reasons Why’ Trans Actress Reveals Engagement To Another Woman: ‘This Is The Year Of Dating Girls’ – Monet

Actress Tommy Dorfman has revealed he is engaged to another woman. Famous for his presence in the cast of the series ’13 Reasons Why’, when he still identified as a gay man, the 30-year-old celebrity exposed his engagement in participation in the ‘Broad Ideas’ podcast, presented by also actress Rachel Bilson, reports the newspaper. Daily Mail.

Dorfman did not reveal the identity of his future wife, but said she was a cis woman.

Last April, Dorfman already talked about her fluid sexuality in a post on TikTok: “I went from a straight boy to a gay boy to a non-binary person to a straight trans woman and I think now a trans lesbian.”

In her conversation with Bilson, the actress said that she is currently interested in women as she hasn’t been since her high school days.

“I had this unresolved, unexplored thing,” Dorfman said in the interview. “So I decided something like, ‘this is the year to date girls and let it happen without shame’.”

She said she feared her newfound interest in women among her friends: “Since they used to see me as a gay man, they thought, ‘Oh, you’re the safest person in the world.’ Then out of the blue I transitioned and became a little more menacing, at least in my head.”

About her relationship with her future wife, she stated: “It is safe. And also insecure, being in love is very scary. Very uncomfortable, very painful. All the universal feelings around love are probably the same.”

Dorfman recently starred in ‘Sharp Stick’ (2022), a production starring and directed by actress Lena Dunham who also has actress Kristine Froseth and actor Jon Bernthal in its cast.