2-year-old girl bites and kills snake after being attacked in Turkey

A 2 year old girl killed a snake with the own teeth, last week, after being attacked by the animal in Bingol, Turkey. The child was playing alone in the backyard when she caught the snake and started to play with the invaderbut was bitten by her and then decided to fight back.

According to information from the newspaper The Sunthe girl was found by neighbors with the reptile, of about 50 centimeters longin the mouth, last Wednesday (10).

“Our neighbors told me the snake was in my daughter’s hand; she was playing with the animal and it bit her. Afterwards, she bit the snake back as a reaction,” the girl’s father, Mehmet Ercan, told the publication. british.

The group provided first aid and then the victim was taken to the Maternity and Children’s Hospital Bingol, where he was under observation for 24 hours. now she is fine and recovers at home.

