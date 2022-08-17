Acer announces Chromebook 511 in Brazil with Snapdragon 7c, tough build and 4G LTE support

Acer announced this Tuesday (16) the launch of the Chromebook 511 in Brazil. The new notebook is aimed at students and professionals looking for a rugged solution that doesn’t compromise on optimized performance for basic everyday educational and business tasks. According to the manufacturer, this is the first notebook in the country with Snapdragon 7c. Powered by Qualcomm’s processor, the Chromebook 511 is able to take on a compact, lightweight form factor without sacrificing its MIL-STD 810H certified military-grade durability. This means that the device can withstand drops of up to 1.2 meters and 30 kilos onto its lid, that is, it supports more than 20 times its own weight.

In addition to delivering a Kryo 468 CPU with eight 2.4 GHz cores to run ChromeOS, the platform has a Snapdragon 4G LTE modem that enables its high-performance, low-latency connectivity for those who need to access the internet securely and privacy that is not always offered on public networks. Autonomy is one of the machine’s strengths. Acer indicates that the model can reach up to 20 hours of continuous use on a single battery charge. It is worth remembering that this duration may vary according to user tasks and other factors.

The Chromebook 511 was originally announced in January 2022, and is finally arriving in Brazil. The model is sold with an 11.6-inch IPS LCD screen with HD+ resolution (1,366 x 768 pixels) with conventional or touch-sensitive panel. In the international market, the notebook has 4 GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 32 GB of flash storage. Acer has not yet confirmed the other specifications of the model that will be sold in Brazil. For now, the suggested price and start date of sales are still disclosed. Last week, the Taiwanese updated its portfolio of ultra-thin notebooks and gamers with the new generation of Intel processors with prices starting at R$7,199.

Source link