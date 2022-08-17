Acer notebook: 7 models from basic to powerful from R$ 1,999 | Which one to buy?

Acer offers a large catalog of notebooks in Brazil. The company sells from the most basic laptops aimed at productivity to more robust machines focused on heavy games. The cheapest model on the list is the Acer Aspire 3 A315-34-C6ZS, which has a 15.6-inch screen and 1 TB HDD for prices starting at R$1,999.

The Acer Aspire Nitro 5 is focused on games and features an integrated graphics card and a 512GB SSD. The Predator Helios 300 has 16 GB of RAM and Windows 11 for around R$ 15,578. Here are seven Acer notebooks to buy in 2022.

Acer notebook: list includes 7 models for prices ranging from R$1,999 to R$15,578 — Photo: Yuri Hildebrand/TechTudo

The Aspire 3 A315-34-C6ZS offers a 15.6-inch display with HD resolution that extends up to ‎1366 x 768 pixels. The keyboard has numerical buttons on the side and keys for multimedia configuration. With an Intel Celeron processor, the hardware system provides DDR4 standard RAM memory with a capacity of 4 GB. The notebook can be found for values ​​from R$ 1,999.

Its great highlight is the robust volume of internal storage, which brings a 1 TB HD. It comes with Linux operating system. Rated 4.3 out of 5 on Amazon, consumers highlight the item’s good efficiency for basic internet browsing use. However, criticize the Linux system.

Pros: high internal storage capacity

high internal storage capacity Cons: absence of keyboard ABNT2

Acer Aspire 3 has an internal storage capacity of 1 TB — Photo: Disclosure / Acer

The Aspire 5 features a standard 15.6-inch display with a Full HD resolution of ‎1920 x 1080 pixels. Unlike the previous model, this one features an SSD, which considerably increases the fluidity and speed of the machine to open and run programs. This feature also has an internal storage capacity equivalent to 256 GB, a value that can please most audiences. The laptop is seen for values ​​that start from R$ 2,924.

The RAM memory provides the modern DDR4 standard with 4 GB: a sufficient amount for basic browsing use. The operating system is Windows 11, accompanied by the 11th Generation Intel Core i3 processor. Rated 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon, users praise the low-productivity performance and aluminum rear finish.

Pros: 256 GB SSD

256 GB SSD Cons: low RAM capacity

The Acer A514-53-339S has 11th generation Inter Core i3 — Photo: Disclosure / Acer

The Chromebook Spin 311 is a 2-in-1 notebook designed to take full advantage of the Chrome browser. It can be turned into a tablet by folding it. In addition, it brings the office package for creating documents and spreadsheets. This model offers an HD resolution of ‎1366 x 768 pixels arranged on an 11-inch touch screen. The hardware system provides an Intel Celeron processor and 4 GB of DDR4 RAM memory. The laptop is available at prices starting at R$ 3,038.

The internal storage is 32 GB, which may be enough for non-demanding users. The operating system offered is Chrome OS, which requires a constant internet connection to provide basic functions. Its differential is the possibility of using it as a tablet: once the screen is turned, the user can control the features via touch, as if the entire display were a tablet. Rated 4.6 out of 5 on Amazon, users positively highlight the battery life.

Pros: Provides battery life of up to 10 hours

Provides battery life of up to 10 hours Cons: Internet connection required to use basic features such as creating documents

Acer Chromebook Spin 311 brings Chrome OS operating system — Photo: Disclosure / Acer

4. Acer Aspire Nitro 5 AN515-55-59T4 – from R$4,599

The Aspire Nitro 5 is a gaming notebook that offers an entirely black design, but with a feature that makes it different: it contains red backlighting on each of the keys. It promises a more robust keyboard due to the presence of lateralized numeric keys. The 15.6-inch screen features a Full HD resolution with 1920 x 1080 pixels and comes with Windows 11 out of the box. The machine also supports a 10th generation Intel Core i5 processor and an integrated graphics card model Nvidia GTS 1650. The model sells for around R$4,599.

The hardware system has a RAM memory of 8 GB in a DDR4 standard, in addition to an internal storage SSD of 512 GB. Another differential is the integrated cooling system: the air cooler with a fan promises to cool the inside of the machine in the most demanding moments, such as when running heavy games and complex graphics over several hours. Rated 4.8 out of 5 on Amazon, consumers praise the good usage experience during high performance games.

Pros: backlit keyboard

backlit keyboard Cons: there are cheaper models with greater internal storage capacity and RAM memory

Acer Nitro 5 is a notebook focused on gaming — Photo: Disclosure / Acer

The Aspire 3 A315-23-R6HC is a notebook suitable for users of low to medium productivity, as the 8 GB RAM memory proves to be efficient to run various programs with greater fluidity. This feature becomes even more interesting due to the 512 GB SSD internal memory, which provides greater speed. It is found for figures from R$ 3,899.

With a standard screen size of 15.6 inches, the display has an HD resolution of 1366 x 768 pixels. The operating system is Windows 10. The datasheet is complete with the AMD Ryzen 5 processor. Rated 4.5 out of 5 on Amazon, consumers highlight the fluidity and speed brought by the hardware.

Pros: good internal storage capacity

good internal storage capacity Cons: webcam reports show low quality

Acer Aspire 3 A315-23-R6HC provides a 15.6-inch display — Photo: Handout/Acer

The Swift 3 features a 14-inch screen. The display offers a Full HD resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels, while the keyboard guarantees backlighting and keys for multimedia configuration. The RAM memory comes standard DDR4 with 8 GB, while the SSD has 256 GB. The design allows for the reading of the user’s fingerprint, which can be useful to securely lock the notebook and prevent unauthorized persons from accessing the device. The notebook comes with an Intel Core i7 processor and Windows 10 from the factory. The battery has autonomy of up to 16 hours and the machine sells for about R$ 8,690.

The electronic device also has compatibility with the Alexa virtual assistant, which helps with functions such as web searches and software activation. Rated 4.3 out of 5 on Amazon, consumers highlight the device’s high speed.

Pros: high speed

high speed Cons: high price

Acer Swift 3 has a battery life of 16 hours — Photo: Anna Kellen Bull/TechTudo

7. Acer Predator Helios 300 PH315-54-760S – from BRL 15,578

The Predator Helios 300 offers a keyboard with RGB lighting, a feature that should please gamers. The machine’s hardware system also provides a robust 16 GB of RAM: an efficient capacity to run heavy programs without stuttering. It also offers an Nvidia graphics card for reading complex graphics and 512 GB SSD internal storage. Interested consumers need to shell out R$15,578 to buy the laptop.

The notebook has a standard 15.6-inch screen, arranged in a display with a Full HD resolution of ‎1920 x 1080 pixels. The operating system comes with Windows 11 from the factory and the processor is the Intel Core i7. The peripheral is suitable for gamers, technology enthusiasts, or even for those who need efficient machines for high productivity in graphic editing software. Rated 4.6 out of 5 on Amazon, consumers highlight the machine’s performance. However, they criticize the fact that the keyboard is in English.

Pros: very high performance

very high performance Cons: high price

Predator Helios 300 is an Acer gaming notebook — Photo: Yuri Hildebrand/TechTudo

