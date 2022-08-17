Actor says he could lose role in ‘Fantastic Beasts’ to Johnny Depp after legal battle with Amber Heard – Monet

+



Mads Mikkelsen and Johnny Depp as the villain Grindelwald in the Fantastic Beasts franchise (Photo: reproduction)

With the outcome of the legal battle between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, Mads Mikkelsen does not rule out the possibility of returning his role in ‘Fantastic Beasts’ to the American star.

The 56-year-old Danish actor took over from Grindelwald in the ‘Harry Potter’ spinoff franchise after Depp lost his lawsuit against the British newspaper. The Sun in 2020. The ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ star, who had previously played the villain in ‘Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them’ (2016) and ‘Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald’ (2018), was fired by Warner Bros. after the UK court ruling that the evidence of domestic assault presented by Heard was “substantially true” (Depp accused the The Sun of libel for an article calling him a “wife beater”).

Mikkelsen, who starred in ‘Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets’ (2022), talked about the future of the fantasy franchise in a chat with the site. deadline. Pointing out that taking on the role of Grindelwald was “very intimidating”, the actor said: “Obviously, well, now the course has changed – he [Depp] won the case, the court case – so let’s see if he comes back. He can [voltar]”.

Johnny Depp as Grindelwald in the Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them franchise (Photo: Disclosure)

Mads Mikkelsen (Photo: Disclosure)

“I’m a big fan of Johnny,” added the star of ‘Druk – One More Round’ (2020). “I think he’s an amazing actor; I think he did a fantastic job. That said, I couldn’t copy him. [no papel de Grindelwald]. There was no way I could copy it, because that’s very him. That would be creative suicide. So we had to invent something else, something that was mine, and build a bridge between him and me. So yes, it was intimidating. His fans were very, very sweet, but also very stubborn. I didn’t interact with them much, but I could understand why they had their hearts broken.”

In December 2020, more than a year before the long trial of the mutual defamation lawsuit between Depp and Heard, Mikkelsen had already spoken out about his concerns about replacing the American actor in ‘Fantastic Beasts’. “In terms of work, it’s obviously very interesting and enjoyable. But it’s also a shock that this came after what happened, which is very sad. I wish you the best. [a Johnny Depp e Amber Heard]. These are sad circumstances. I hope they both return to action soon.”

Johnny Depp during his defamation lawsuit against Amber Heard on April 20, 2022 (Photo: reproduction)

Johnny Depp x Amber Heard: understand the case

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard mutually sued for defamation. They exchanged allegations of physical assault and psychological abuse in court.

While the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ actor won on the three charges he had made against Amber Heard, the actress only won for one of her allegations against the actor: that she had been defamed when one of her ex-husband’s lawyers said that she orchestrated a police visit to the mansion she shared with her ex. Depp’s legal representative had called the incident a “hoax”.

With the decision of the jury, Johnny Depp was ordered to pay US$ 2 million in damages to Amber Heard, while the actress had to pay US$ 15 million to the ex. However, that fee was reduced to $10.35 million due to a Virginia state law that places a cap on punitive measures amounts.

According to the American press, Heard recently hired a new team of lawyers, and is preparing to appeal to the courts.

Actor Johnny Depp in concert by musician Jeff Beck at the Helsinki Blues Festival in Finland (Photo: Getty Images)