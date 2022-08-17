Aggression and beer: Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s fight on the plane

Discussion would have taken place in 2016, according to information from the website TMZ
Per Valmir Moratelli
Updated Aug 16, 2022, 7:28 PM – Posted Aug 16, 2022, 7:23 PM
A new chapter in the tumultuous divorce of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie. The actor would have thrown beer at his ex-wife during a fight on a plane, on a France-United States flight, in 2016. According to the website TMZ, Brad would have grabbed the actress by the shoulders, shaking her while yelling at her: “You’re fucking this family.” This was the same flight that Brad allegedly got his hands on the couple’s eldest son, maddox. The details of the fight would have appeared in an FBI document, in process opened in April. According to the website, she would be asking for the documents of her investigation into the incident, through a codename for the “impact on the children’s privacy”.