Alfred Hitchcock would be 123 today; remember director films

One of the biggest names in cinema of all time, Alfred Hitchcock would be 123 years old this August 13, 2022. An age practically impossible for a human being to reach, but very little for the longevity of the legacy that Hitchcock leaves in the industry.

But the renown did not come for free. Having started out as a proletarian in the field working in cinemas (at a very young age, he was already subtitling silent films for a London production company – going against his initial intention of becoming an engineer), the director, born in England in 1899, came to be treated as a minor artist and formula repeater to please employers. After a brief period of apprenticeship as an assistant director and editor, in 1925 he made his first film, never completed, “The Pleasure Garden”. In 1926, however, he already signs “The Lodger”, a story with Jack the Ripper, demonstrating great talent. From then on, he never stopped filming.

Alfred Hitchcock’s production is beyond extensive, and this ended up reflecting in the quality of many of the director’s works, who kept a rhythm according to the executives’ demand. In any case, classics such as Psycho (1960), Rear Window (1954) and Os Pássaros (1963) are there for film students to learn, as well as for the general public eager for a good thriller to enjoy.

With that in mind, we’ve selected six of the director’s finest productions: let’s get to the list!

