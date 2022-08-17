Amazfit GTS 4 Mini and Band 7 arrive in Brazil with oximeter and AMOLED screen – Tecnoblog

At best deals,

Amazfit, from China’s Huami, officially brought two new wearables to Brazil this week. The first product that now reaches the Brazilian market is the Amazfit GTS 4 Mini, an ultra-thin smartwatch with a 1.65-inch AMOLED display. The second device is the Amazfit Band 7, an ultra-lightweight fitness smartband for everyday wear. Launch prices for both handsets are BRL 619 and BRL 309respectively.

Amazfit GTS 4 Mini (Image: Disclosure / Amazfit)

Both wearables were announced by Huami in mid-July this year and initially made available to the American market. Now, the two products finally arrive in Brazilas announced by the company on Monday (15).

Amazfit GTS 4 Mini has Alexa and oximeter

First introduced by Huami in the first half of July and approved by Anatel in June, the new Amazfit GTS 4 Mini smartwatch features an ultra-thin design measuring just 9.1 mm and weighing only 19g (without the strap). The gadget also has the Alexa virtual assistant integrated into your system.

The Amazfit GTS 4 Mini offers a screen 1.65 inch AMOLED and has a water resistance of up to 5 ATM. The device also has more than 120 sport modes and can automatically recognize seven modes. The system relies on the PeakBeats algorithm, which tracks physical activity data, such as maximum oxygen consumption (VO2 Max) and recovery time.

Amazfit GTS 4 Mini (Image: Disclosure/Amazfit)

Internally, the device is equipped with a BioTracker 3.0 PPG biometric optical sensor, allowing the user to monitor blood oxygen saturation, heart rate and “stress level” 24 hours a day. Your battery is 270 mAhproviding an autonomy of up to 15 days with regular use of the smartwatch, and up to 45 days in energy saving mode.

The Amazfit GTS 4 Mini also features built-in GPS with performance and accuracy enhanced by five satellite positioning systems. Your launch price in Brazil is R$ 619.00with blue, black, white and pink color options.

Amazfit Band 7 brings 1.47-inch AMOLED screen

The second product that now arrives in Brazil is the Amazfit Band 7. The wearable was officially announced shortly after the Amazfit GTS 4 Mini, in July this year. Your 1.47 inch AMOLED display it is the most visible upgrade over the previous model, representing a 112% increase in screen size.

Amazfit Band 7 (Image: Publicity/ Amazfit)

It is an everyday fitness tracker, weighing only 28g and offering 120 selectable sport modes, with automatic recognition of four most used modalities (walking, running and others). This gadget also has 5 ATM water resistance. Your battery is 232 mAhpromising up to 18 days of autonomy with regular use and 28 days in energy saving mode.

The Amazfit Band 7 comes equipped with ExerSense’s motion recognition algorithm and the brand’s PeakBeats training system, which tracks professional performance data like VO2 Max.

Like the Amazfit GTS 4 Mini, the Band 7 also has monitoring of blood oxygen saturation, heart rate and stress level, sending notifications when there is any abnormality in the traditionally recorded data. The new smart bracelet comes in beige and black, with launch price in Brazil of R$ 309.00.