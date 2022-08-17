Amber Heard hires renowned team of lawyers to face Johnny Depp again

Amber Heard doesn’t seem willing to lose the war against Johnny Depp so easily. Now, the actress has decided to change the team of lawyers for the newest stage of the judicial conflict: the appeal of the sentence.

The new team is part of the famous Ballard Spahr law firm, which has even represented The New York Times in a defamation lawsuit that was filed by former Alaska Governor and US Vice President candidate Sarah Palin. , in 2008.

Amber Heard on trial in the United States
Amber Heard on trial in the United States (Reproduction)

Lawyers David Axelrod and Jay Ward Brown explained the decision to represent the actress through a statement in which they say that the case is important at the current moment for the First Amendment of the United States, which defends freedom of expression.

“We welcome the opportunity to represent Ms. Heard on this appeal, as it is an important case for the First Amendment implications in the country.”

On the other hand, Heard’s former lawyer, Elaine Bredehoft, said that she had also understood that this was the ideal time to “pass the baton” of the case to another team.

Amber Heard during the trial on May 17, 2022
Amber Heard during the trial on May 17, 2022 (Playback / YouTube)

remember the case

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp faced each other in court last May over a defamation lawsuit he was bringing against her. She claimed to have been a victim of domestic violence and also claimed to have suffered defamation.

The outcome of the lawsuit, which took place in June, found the actress guilty of defamation based on an article published in the Washington Post in which she claimed to have survived domestic abuse.

Johnny Depp on trial in the United States (Reproduction)

For that, she was ordered to pay 10.35 million dollars to Depp for the damage done to his image.

As the actor was also convicted of defamation, he owes Heard 2 million dollars. The amount was discounted from the total, and Amber was owed 8.35 million to her ex-husband at the end of the day.

In the month of July, she decided to appeal the sentence, which must now proceed in the courts with the new team of lawyers mentioned above.

