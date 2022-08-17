América-MG vs São Paulo: know where to watch the match for the Copa do Brasil

America-MG and São Paulo meet again this Thursday (18) to decide the quarter-finals of the Brazil’s Cup. Tricolor has an advantage goal, scored in Morumbi. The return duel will take place at Arena Independência.







The match will be broadcast by Sportv and Premiere, Globo’s pay-per-view service. However, it will also be possible to track bid by bid by the real time of the L! and voice narration with the partnership Throw!/Voice of Sport.

The ball rolls at 9pm. If the aggregate score ends in a tie, the decision goes to penalties. If América-MG wants to qualify, it would need to reverse the advantage acquired by Tricolor. Whoever passes the stage advances to the semifinals of the competition.

