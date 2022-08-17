Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s fight on the plane is detailed in the actress’s action against the FBI

Angelina Jolie is anonymously suing the FBI to find out the reasons why her ex-husband, Brad Pittwas not charged with domestic violence following an investigation into an altercation between the couple during their private flight in September 2016.

According to information revealed by Varietythe actress would have filed a lawsuit against the American institution in April, requesting the documents of the investigation against the actor. Jolie would be trying to understand the reason why no criminal case was opened against Brad in season.

The documents reveal an intense fight between the former couple during a flight with their children. According to report by puck, Jolie reported to an FBI agent that Pitt “physically and verbally assaulted” her and the children. The agent, at the time, would have noted that the actor took his ex-wife to the back of the plane, grabbed her by the head and shoulders, shouting phrases such as: “You’re f*cking this family“. The actress claimed that there was a physical altercation, which resulted in her elbow being injured. The lawyers of Brad Pitt denied the accusations.

According to the newspaper Page Sixwho had access to the FBI investigation, Angelina Jolie told agents of the institution that she believed that her then-husband was “crazy” since boarding in Nice, France.

“The persistent denial of this information to Ms. Doe, a victim of the assault, has undermined, and continues to hinder, their efforts to get their children ongoing care and necessary medical attention, and further undermined children in the family law system.”reads an excerpt from the actress’s anonymous complaint against the FBI.

children’s intervention

During the fight between the couple, one of the children asked, “Are you okay, Mom?”. Pitt reportedly responded, “No, she’s not okay, she’s ruining this family, she’s crazy.” The child then shouted, “It’s not her, it’s you.” According to the document, Pitt would have run towards his son, but Jolie held him, suffering injuries to his back and elbow. The actress sent photos of her alleged injuries to the FBI.

Beer and landing

Also according to the FBI report, the actor would have spilled beer on Jolie as she tried to sleep. At the end of the trip, he made the family wait 20 minutes to disembark as he did not want her to take the children to a hotel in California, where he intended to rest. The actor reportedly pushed Angelina one more time and shouted: “You will not take my children”.

Investigation

According to the report analyzed by the Page Sixthe Assistant United States Attorney and the Assistant Chief of the United States Criminal Division discussed the case in late 2017 and decided not to pursue the charges against Pitt.

“This plaintiff has provided copies of both AUSAs of a statement of probable cause related to this incident. After reviewing the document, the US Attorney’s representative discussed the merits of this investigation with the agent on the case. It was agreed by all parties that the criminal charges in this case would not be carried out due to various factors.”

The site reached out to the actors’ teams and a representative for Brad assured that all parties received copies of all incident reports. “Angelina and her team are desperately trying to find something. That’s all for show. This is all the information she already had five and a half years ago. There’s nothing new here.“, said the representative of the heartthrob. Jolie’s team was unavailable for comment.

The actress filed for divorce six days after the episode was reported to the FBI. Although separated, the two still battle for custody of their children in court.