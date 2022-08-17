Apple threatens employee after video goes viral on TikTok

Apple Threatens Employee to Fire After She Provides iPhone Security Information

In the video, the worker presented basic iPhone safety information;

Nowhere in the company’s internal media policy is this configured as wrong;

Apple declined to comment on the case.

Apple is reportedly threatening to fire an employee who posted a video on TikTok with basic iPhone safety tips. Paris Campbell said she was told she violated internal company policies by identifying herself as an Apple employee and speaking out about product-related matters.

The company’s social media policy warns employees against posting about customers, colleagues, or confidential information, but it doesn’t go so far as to prohibit employees from speaking out on Apple topics completely.

“We want you to be yourself, but you must also be respectful in posts, tweets and other online communications,” reads an internal document.

Campbell has been with Apple for nearly six years in a repair technician role at Apple’s retail network. Last week she responded to another TikTok user, who was receiving threats after losing her iPhone during Coachella. The criminals ordered her to remove her Apple ID from her iPhone, otherwise they would sell her personal information on the black market.

In his video, Campbell opens with “I can’t say exactly how I know this information, but I can say that for the past six years, I’ve been a certified hardware engineer for a certain company that likes to talk about fruit.”

She then claims that the phone, because it has the Apple ID activated, is of no use to criminals, and suggests that the victim not remove it. It turns out that even having reset the device to factory settings, it keeps asking for the Apple ID login and password to be able to work.

Company picked her up after the video

The video went viral on the TikTok platform. A few days later, Campbell received a call from an Apple manager, who told him to remove the video or “up to and including termination.” When she asked what would happen if she left the video up, she says the manager backtracked on the original comment and said he would get back to her, but so far has not come back with an answer.

“The funny thing is, after reviewing the social media policies… nowhere does it say that I can’t publicly identify myself as an Apple employee, just that I shouldn’t do so in a way that makes the company look bad.” , Campbell said in a new video.