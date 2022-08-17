Apple threatens to fire employee over TikTok

Apple is a multinational company that doesn’t play around with its business. In terms of security, the company is very strict. According to recent reports, Apple employees need to be very careful about their appearance on social media.

For Apple employees, it’s good not to be too active on social media, because you could risk getting fired. This is riskier if you have something (good or bad) to say about Apple products.

Apple is threatening to fire an employee who posted a video on TikTok that features basic iPhone safety tips. According to an employee named Paris Campbell, she was told that she violated company policy by posting Apple-related topics as an Apple employee.

In Apple’s social media policy, the company warns employees not to post about customers, colleagues or confidential information. However, it does not prohibit employees from publishing their technical information.

Campbell, a single mother living in New York, has been with Apple for nearly 6 years. Most recently, she works as a repair technician at an Apple retail store. Last weekend, Campbell released a second video titled “Dear Apple.” She revealed in the video that she was an Apple employee and said she was waiting to see if Apple would fire her.

“I never identified as an Apple employee prior to this video,” she said, “but interestingly, after reviewing social media policies… . It just says I shouldn’t do it in a way that makes the company look bad.”

Campbell has been a stand-up comedian since 2011 and has a huge following on social media, including 439,000 on TikTok.

Source: Gizchina