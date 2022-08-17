Apple’s AirTag Helped Catch Baggage Thief at Airport

A 19-year-old man was arrested in the United States for theft of luggage at the Destin – Fort Walton Beach airport in Florida. It was located thanks to an Apple AirTag tracker that was in one of the suitcases.

Giovanni De Luca, an outsourced employee of an airline, is accused of two thefts, totaling more than R$85,000: a bag valued at US$1,600 (R$8,300) in July and more than US$15,000 (R$15,000). $77,500) in jewelry and other suitcase items in August.

Key to the investigation was an AirTag, which was in the first bag stolen. Her last active status pointed to the Kathy Court area in Mary Esther, Florida.

This location was enough for the police to investigate airport employees who lived in the area. Conducting a consensual search of the boy’s home in Kathy Court, they found and recovered the missing items in August.

“De Luca also admitted to searching the first victim’s suitcase and removing an Apple Airtag. His belongings were not recovered,” the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office reported on Facebook.

De Luca now awaits trial. If convicted, he could face a sentence of five to ten years in prison, plus a fine of up to $10,000.

AirTags

AirTags are Apple’s “smart tags” — Samung also has a similar product called Galaxy SmartTag.

These small sensors, equipped with Bluetooth technology, NFC and Chip UWB (or Ultra wideband), serve to locate the object to which it is attached. Some of the most popular uses are in purses, key chains, dog collars, suitcases, and anything else that is at risk of being lost.

To know where the object is, just access the manufacturer’s application on your smartphone (in the case of the AirTag, it only works with iPhones), which must have been synchronized with the tag. They are very efficient at finding everyday items, but they have also been involved in controversy over misuse – such as stalked women and even a murder.

