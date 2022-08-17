Are EU sanctions against Russia working? | Economy

Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in late February, the European Union (EU) has almost completely severed economic ties with its former trading partner by imposing six sanctions packages.

But there are exceptions: gas, oil supplied through pipelines, food, cereals and certain types of fertilizers are not subject to sanctions.

The Council of the European Union, the body that represents the 27 member countries, reports that sanctions have been imposed against 1,212 individuals and 108 companies and other entities. The individuals include Russian President Vladimir Putin, his Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, and several oligarchs in the Kremlin’s circle of influence.

Sanctions lead Russia to first foreign debt default since 1918; Kremlin denies

Half of the reserves of the Central Bank of Russia were frozen, Russian banks were cut off from the Swift international payment system. Exports of Western technology, aeronautics, electronics and luxury items were banned. More than a thousand Western companies withdrew from Russia. In addition to the EU, the US, Canada, Japan, Switzerland and the UK have also imposed sanctions against Russia.

In its Sanctions Monitor, the Correctiv research network enumerated 6,825 measures taken by the international community since the beginning of the Russian war of aggression. Never in history have so many sanctions been imposed against a single country.

The question now is: how do these sanctions work, and can they lead to a change in the course of the Kremlin war?

EU diplomacy chief Josep Borrell said in an interview with DW last Friday that sanctions were hitting the Russian economy “hard”. “Russian economic output is decreasing by 10%. They will suffer the worst recession since the end of World War II.”

The EU is still dependent on Russian energy supplies, Borrell admitted, but added that this should change within a few months. “We continue to buy gas, but we have already reduced imports by half. We cannot work miracles.” Even with the profits from gas sales, Russians can no longer buy anything from the West, such as technology for their tanks, Borrell points out. “They have money, but they can’t buy anything.”

Several studies by universities and economic research institutes address the possible effects of sanctions and their impact on Russia and the Western countries that imposed them. All point to a decline in Russia’s economic performance this year.

In April, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) estimated that the contraction of Russian GDP could reach 8.5%. More recently, the fund revised its forecast to 6%, indicating that the country has managed to circumvent part of the problems generated by the sanctions.

Economist Maria Shagina of the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) in Zurich projects a decline of 6%.

“Russia continues to sell oil and gas at record prices and thus fills its war chest, something it had been doing even before the war. That’s why we have this unique situation which indicates that Russia is not being particularly affected by sanctions. “says Shagina of the IISS.

“At the microeconomic level, however, the picture looks quite different, especially in the automobile and aeronautical industries. In them, declines of 80-90% are observed”, he says.

Russia now has to change its economic model due to lack of access to Western capital and financial markets, says the researcher. “Russia will have a reversal of industrialization. The big question is how quickly Russia can deal with this and join forces with China or India,” she says.

Sanctions against Russia are taking effect, says Julian Hinz of the Kiel Institute for the World Economy. The view that the West suffers more from its own measures than Russia is incorrect, he says.

“If you look at the statistics, you will see that the Russian economy is suffering massively from sanctions. Much more than the European economy. There is no comparison,” he says.

He also points out that it will be difficult for Russia to produce domestic alternatives to imported goods, because the local industry needs raw materials and technical knowledge from abroad. Finz also reckons that the Kremlin will struggle to find buyers for oil and gas that are no longer being shipped to the EU and US.

“There are no pipelines available [para outros mercados]. There is some pipeline capacity going to China, but they don’t reach 10% of the capacity that could be shipped to Europe at the same time. None of this, in terms of capacity, is capable of replacing the pipelines going to Europe.”

Borrell: “Putin doesn’t care about his people.”

Borrell argues that Russia will end up isolated. “A modern economy cannot function if the link with the rest [dos] economic powers and technological powers is cut. This will greatly harm the Russian economy – not tomorrow: the war will go on, unfortunately it will go on. But the economy will suffer a lot,” said the head of European diplomacy.

“Putin will have to choose whether to have guns or butter for his people. And I know he doesn’t care much for his people.”

The crucial question, then, is whether economic sanctions will ultimately help to change the political will of the authoritarian regime in Moscow. Alexander Libman, professor of Russian and Eastern European politics at the Free University of Berlin, is skeptical. He recently told German public broadcaster Deutschlandfunk that Putin is not impressed by the damage to the Russian economy.