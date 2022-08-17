Argentina reduces subsidies and increases electricity, gas and water bills

The country faces extremely high inflation, 71% in July in the 12-month period

Luis ROBAYO / AFP – 05/23/2022

Argentine President Alberto Fernandez faces very high inflation in the country



the government of Argentina announced this Tuesday, the 16th, the elimination of subsidies to gas, electricity and water bills, which will be applied in stages and according to the population’s income and consumption levels. Fiscal savings for 2022 on electricity and gas services will be 47.5 billion pesos (R$1.81 billion), Energy Secretary Flavia Royón told a news conference. The savings with the elimination of the subsidy on the water bill will be 2 billion pesos for the remainder of 2022 (R$ 76 million) and 45 billion pesos (R$ 1.71 billion) in 2023, according to the head from the Argentine Water and Sanitation Company (AYSA), Malena Galmarini. Treasury Secretary Raúl Rigo said that an impact of 0.4 to 0.5% of GDP can be expected by 2023, which will be “a crucial contribution to the policy of reorganizing public accounts”. In 2022, tariff increases will only apply in November and December. The measure also aims to “increase awareness that energy is a resource that we must take care of,” said Flavia Royón.

Argentina maintains subsidized energy and water tariffs, which results in a fiscal cost that, in a country with no access to external financing and limited local financing, ends up being resolved with monetary issuance, generating inflation (71% in July in the 12-month period). Argentina had agreed to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to reduce state energy subsidies (0.6% of GDP in 2022) in order to improve the composition of public spending. Furthermore, state aid payments don’t just reach the poor because, as Royón said, the highest-earning portion of the population receives 60% of the subsidies. To implement the cancellation of subsidies, the Argentine government created a form for the population to prove that they need them. More than 8.8 million electricity users were registered, and about 4 million users did not apply.

*With information from EFE