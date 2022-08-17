ASRock starts sales of Intel Arc A380 GPU in US for $139

With a base frequency of 2.2 GHz, the model is one of the cheapest options on the market.

ASRock is the first manufacturer to officially bring the Intel Arc A380 GPU to the US market at an entry price of US$139. The Intel Arc A380 Challenger ITX OC comes with a competitive entry price, making it one of the cheapest options for GPUs. .

ASRock Intel Arc A380 GPU for $139

The GPU is a Mini-ITX with 2.2GHz base frequency and came to market with a manufacturer’s suggested price (MSRP) of US$10 less than the competitor AMD Radeon RX 6400, which costs US$149.99. On the NVIDIA side, the competitive price of the Intel Arc A380 is much lower than that found in GeForce GTX 1630 models, with prices around US$ 179.99. As we can see, the Intel Arc A380 Challenger GPU from ASRock should establish itself in the market as a good option for those who are not looking to spend a lot.

The GPU features a single fan with striped axial design, ensuring good airflow. The model also offers 0 dB technology that ensures that the fan does not spin at low workloads, avoiding excessive noise. The base frequency is 2.2 GHz and the memory is 15.5 Gbps, with a total bandwidth of 186 GB/s.

Intel Arc A380 GPU hits 3.1 GHz overclocked

Last Friday (12) the youtuber SkatterBencher shared on his twitter account screenshots showing the overclocking results of the Intel Arc A380. In the overclocker’s tests, it managed to reach 3.1 GHz frequency. The increase represents a considerable gain compared to the base clock of the GPU.

From the images, we can see that the consumption of the card in the amount of 17.4W presents values ​​above the expected. This points out that ScatterBencher modified the PCB of Intel’s graphics card, removing power limiters coming to the graphics chip. Despite being an interesting overclock value, taking into account the cost of the video card, such frequency values ​​can hardly be used by users without a great effort to modify the GPU.







In overclocking, Intel Arc A380 GPU reaches 3.1 GHz

Modder needed to make PCB modification to achieve the result



…..

Are you thinking about buying a product online? Discover the Adrenaline Save extension for Google Chrome. It is free and offers you price comparisons at major stores and coupons so you can always buy at the best price. Download now.

Source: Wccftech