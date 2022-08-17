Athletico vs Flamengo: see where to watch, lineups, embezzlement and refereeing | Brazil’s Cup

In the first leg, the teams drew 0-0 at Maracanã. The goal as a visitor is not a tiebreaker. So, equality in the sum of the scores takes the dispute to penalties.

The classified takes São Paulo or América-MG in the semifinal. In the first match, Tricolor beat Coelho 1-0 at Morumbi. They will face each other again on Thursday, at 9 pm, at Independência.

Athletico comes from a 5-0 rout against Fla in the Brasileirão – both with the reserve team, in Rio de Janeiro. Before, Hurricane beat Estudiantes in La Plata and secured qualification for the Libertadores semifinal. Inside the Arena, the red-black team has not lost since April 17, still under the command of Fábio Carille. With Felipão, there are nine wins and four draws in 13 games.

Flamengo arrives in Baixada not only motivated by the rout last Sunday, but mainly by the great phase under the command of Dorival Júnior. In the last 15 matches, there are 13 wins, one draw and only one defeat, with 37 goals scored and only five conceded. To seek qualification for the semifinals of the Copa do Brasil, the coach will have practically the whole team rested: only Santos and Fabrício Bruno started the 5-0 at Maracanã.

Athletico – Coach: Luiz Felipe Scolari

Coach Felipão is a mystery about the team that will start the match. At Maracanã, he used a formation with three defenders and a reinforced midfield (three defensive midfielders). The tendency is for him to maintain the base of the system, but without Erick and with the entry of Pablo alongside Cuello, in addition to Terans as an attacking midfielder.

The probable Hurricane has: Bento; Pedro Henrique, Thiago Heleno and Matheus Felipe (Nico Hernández); Khellven, Hugo Moura, Fernandinho, Terans and Abner Vinícius; Pablo and Cuello.

who is out: Orejuela and Vitor Roque (already played the competition); Alex Santana (not registered); Christian, Julimar, Reinaldo, Marlos and Marcelo Cirino (medical department).

Flamengo – Coach: Dorival Júnior

For the match, Dorival Júnior has two suspensions: David Luiz, sent off, and Thiago Maia, who received the third yellow card, will be replaced by Fabrício Bruno and Arturo Vidal. The defender, by the way, is the only player to start in last Sunday’s 5-0 victory against Hurricane, having scored two headed goals. The rest of the players stayed on the bench to rest in view of the decision in the Copa do Brasil.

The probable Fla has: Santos, Rodinei, Fabrício Bruno, Léo Pereira and Filipe Luís; Arturo Vidal, João Gomes, Everton Ribeiro and Arrascaeta; Peter and Gabriel.

who is out: David Luiz and Thiago Maia are suspended; Rodrigo Caio and Bruno Henrique are recovering from knee injuries, and Diego Alves is in the final stages of conditioning after treating a pubis problem.

hanging: Gabriel and Everton Ribeiro.

