Atltico has 22 players on loan from other clubs; see full list

See full list, with all players on loan from Atl
photo: Montage with reproduction images

See full list, with all players on loan from Atltico

At the end of yet another transfer window in Brazilian football, Atlético reached 22 players on loan from other clubs. Alvinegro has athletes on loan in all divisions of the Brazilian Championship, in the United States, Argentina, Portugal and even South Korea. See, in the photo gallery below, all the athletes loaned by Galo.

Some situations are already practically defined by the club. Goalkeepers Jean and Michael, left-back Lucas Hernndez and midfielder Gustavo Blanco, who have a contract until the end of 2022, should not have their ties renewed.

Who should also leave Alvinegro definitively is midfielder Z Welison. With a contract until the end of 2023, the athlete is on loan to Fortaleza, which intends to acquire him permanently.

In all, the Minas Gerais club has four players on loan to international football. They are: Michael (goalkeeper, in Portugal), Micael (defender, in the United States), Alan Franco (midfielder, in Argentina) and Daniel Penha (attacking midfielder, in South Korea).

Recent player trades

At the beginning of the year, Galo also made the departures of midfielder Alan Franco and midfielders Nathan and Hyoran. They defend, respectively, Talleres (Argentina), Fluminense and RB Bragantino.

In 2022, two athletes were permanently traded after loans. Right-back Mailton was sold to Metalist, from Ukraine, but plays for Chapecoense due to the war in Eastern Europe. In turn, the right-back Talison was permanently assigned to Alverca, from Portugal. The Rooster kept a percentage of the youth’s economic rights.

On the other hand, the Atltico squad has two players on loan. They are: defender Junior Alonso, from Krasnodar (Russia) and attacking midfielder Pedrinho, from Shakhtar Donetsk (Ukraine).

Players on loan from Atlético

  1. Michael: goalkeeper on loan at Alverca (Portugal)
  2. Jean: goalkeeper loaned to CSA
  3. Micael: defender on loan at Houston Dynamo (United States)
  4. Vitor Mendes: defender on loan at Juventude
  5. Sandro Perptuo: right-back on loan to Oeste
  6. Lucas Hernndez: left-back on loan at Sport
  7. Gustavo Blanco: midfielder loaned to Vitria
  8. Alan Franco: midfielder on loan at Talleres (Argentina)
  9. Ralph: midfielder loaned to Nutico
  10. Jos Welison: midfielder on loan at Fortaleza
  11. Ramn Martnez: midfielder on loan at Novorizontino
  12. Wesley: midfielder on loan at Paysandu
  13. Hyoran: midfielder loaned to Bragantino
  14. Nathan: midfielder loaned to Fluminense
  15. Bruninho: midfielder loaned to CRB
  16. Daniel Penha: midfielder loaned to Daegu (South Korea)
  17. Echapor: loaned striker Ponte Preta
  18. Fbio Gomes: striker on loan to Vasco da Gama
  19. Luiz Filipe: striker on loan at Gois
  20. Giovani: striker on loan at Operrio
  21. Guilherme Santos: striker on loan at RB Bragantino
  22. Alessandro Vincius: striker on loan at Paysandu

