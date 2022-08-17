Atltico has 22 players on loan from other clubs; see full list

At the end of yet another transfer window in Brazilian football, Atlético reached 22 players on loan from other clubs. Alvinegro has athletes on loan in all divisions of the Brazilian Championship, in the United States, Argentina, Portugal and even South Korea. See, in the photo gallery below, all the athletes loaned by Galo.
Some situations are already practically defined by the club. Goalkeepers Jean and Michael, left-back Lucas Hernndez and midfielder Gustavo Blanco, who have a contract until the end of 2022, should not have their ties renewed.
Who should also leave Alvinegro definitively is midfielder Z Welison. With a contract until the end of 2023, the athlete is on loan to Fortaleza, which intends to acquire him permanently.
In all, the Minas Gerais club has four players on loan to international football. They are: Michael (goalkeeper, in Portugal), Micael (defender, in the United States), Alan Franco (midfielder, in Argentina) and Daniel Penha (attacking midfielder, in South Korea).
Recent player trades
At the beginning of the year, Galo also made the departures of midfielder Alan Franco and midfielders Nathan and Hyoran. They defend, respectively, Talleres (Argentina), Fluminense and RB Bragantino.
In 2022, two athletes were permanently traded after loans. Right-back Mailton was sold to Metalist, from Ukraine, but plays for Chapecoense due to the war in Eastern Europe. In turn, the right-back Talison was permanently assigned to Alverca, from Portugal. The Rooster kept a percentage of the youth’s economic rights.
Players on loan from Atlético
- Michael: goalkeeper on loan at Alverca (Portugal)
- Jean: goalkeeper loaned to CSA
- Micael: defender on loan at Houston Dynamo (United States)
- Vitor Mendes: defender on loan at Juventude
- Sandro Perptuo: right-back on loan to Oeste
- Lucas Hernndez: left-back on loan at Sport
- Gustavo Blanco: midfielder loaned to Vitria
- Alan Franco: midfielder on loan at Talleres (Argentina)
- Ralph: midfielder loaned to Nutico
- Jos Welison: midfielder on loan at Fortaleza
- Ramn Martnez: midfielder on loan at Novorizontino
- Wesley: midfielder on loan at Paysandu
- Hyoran: midfielder loaned to Bragantino
- Nathan: midfielder loaned to Fluminense
- Bruninho: midfielder loaned to CRB
- Daniel Penha: midfielder loaned to Daegu (South Korea)
- Echapor: loaned striker Ponte Preta
- Fbio Gomes: striker on loan to Vasco da Gama
- Luiz Filipe: striker on loan at Gois
- Giovani: striker on loan at Operrio
- Guilherme Santos: striker on loan at RB Bragantino
- Alessandro Vincius: striker on loan at Paysandu