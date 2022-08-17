Atltico studies transformation to SAF in 2022

photo: Publicity/Atltico Atltico is studying transformation to SAF in 2022 and wants foreign investors

Atltico is studying the transformation to SAF (Sociedade Anima do Futebol) in 2022. The decision still needs to be approved by the Deliberative Council.

With the migration to a club-company, Atltico would be separated as a civil association – social club – and the football department, to be commanded by the SAF.

The intention of Galo’s leaders is that SAF is sold to a “strong international group”. The information was provided by the ge this Wednesday (17/8).

According to the Football Society Law, institutions must maintain at least 10% of the SAF. Any portion above this percentage can be sold to an investor. The companies, in spite of this, always seek the majority control of the clubs – that is, at least 50.1% of the shares.

Although it does not own most of the shares, the Civil Associations have the power to veto possible changes in headquarters, uniform color, anthem and shield. The measures aim to preserve the traditions and histories of the clubs.

Without a defined investor, Atltico is preparing for negotiations. In June, Galo hired the companies BTG Pactual and Ernst & Young for direct contact with interested parties and, consequently, financial negotiations.

SAF guidelines

According to the SAF Law, the club-company must transfer 20% of the revenue and 50% of any profits so that the club can pay civil and labor debts incurred by the civil association before the migration.

The model adopted by America, a traditional rival, is what Atltico most likes. Although it has not closed a partnership with an investor, Coelho became SAF in December 2021.