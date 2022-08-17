Avatar development should come to WhatsApp soon

In Snapchat there is a similar feature, with which it is possible to create avatars inspired by personal caricatures. In this case, everyone can add the image to the profile picture and use it as a filter for calls. So there is a chance that the design of the icons will be similar to the ones developed by the company.

Concerned with offering more experiences in relation to reactions, the goal is to increase the expressiveness of the messaging app.

Providing stickers, new emojis and even a sticker lab in browsers, the WhatsApp team has been expanding its functionality. However, it seems that the improvements cannot stop, aiming to displace any competitor. Upon validation, the update will be made on iOS, Android and Web version systems.

The return of the avatar trend is linked to the aesthetics of the metaverse

Full of futuristic ambitions, the group that brings together Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram, seeks to encourage users to adapt to the metaverse. In this case, virtual environments in which people are represented by an avatar begin to gain some familiarity. In addition, graphic forms make media even more fun, attracting diverse audiences.



After all, many wish to have a figurine with their own face or express their own personality. Some apps like Bitmoji, for example, allow the creation of characters based on a certain appearance. Noting that there are many supporters of this movement, the tech giant wasted no time in updating the brand’s networks. Tests are being finalized and there is no forecast for the feature to be officially released.