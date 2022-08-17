“Avatar” is removed from the Disney+ catalog in Brazil

Measure was also taken in other countries, but the reason was not revealed by the company

Thamyris Couto| @thamy_couto Published on 8/17/2022 at 4:05 pm – Updated at 4:18 pm

Anyone who was looking forward to “Avatar 2” and rushed to Disney+ to watch the first movie, has it bad. This is because the streaming removed from the catalog the production of James Cameron. According to Omeletthe measure was also taken in other countries, but the reason has not yet been revealed by the company.

“In the exuberant alien world of Pandora live the Na’vi, beings that appear to be primitive, but are highly evolved. As the planet’s environment is toxic, avatars were created, biological bodies controlled by the human mind that move freely on Pandora. Jake Sully, a paralyzed ex-Marine, walks back through an avatar and falls in love with a Na’vi. This passion drives Jake to fight for Pandora’s survival.”describes the synopsis of the first film.

Released in 2009, “Avatar” is the highest-grossing film in history at the box office (unadjusted for inflation), with $2.84 billion grossing worldwide.

ABOUT “AVATAR 2”

The plot of “Avatar: The Way of Water” will feature the returns of Jake (Sam Worthington) and neytiri (Zoe Saldana) in the role of parents and living in a place totally unknown to them. This is because in the initial plot, the lives of Sullys is interrupted when the RDA mining operation returns to Pandora, forcing Jake to take the family to “what is seen as a safe haven” on the reef.

In addition to the duo, the film also features the returns of Sigourney Weaver (“Alien” franchise) and Stephen Lang (“Mortal Engines”). CCH Pounder (“The orphan”), Dileep Rao (“The Origin”) and Joel David Moore (“Terror in the Swamp”), complete the cast of the production.

Jack Champion also joins the cast as the adopted son of Jake, Javier Socorrobetter known as spider in the story, a human child who grew up on pandora. Nonetheless, neytiri he can only see the boy as one of those who destroyed his home and killed his father.

Another novelty revealed by the director James Cameronis that “Avatar 2” will not need glasses for those who are going to watch it in 3D, thanks to a new three-dimensional laser system, created by the company Christie Digital.

But before that, the filmmaker told his intention to release “Avatar 3” in December 2024, “Avatar 4” in 2026 and “Avatar 5” in 2028. According to him, the titles would be “Avatar: The Way of Water”, ” Avatar: The Seed Bearer”, “Avatar: The Tulkun Rider” and “Avatar: The Quest for Eywa”, respectively.

“Avatar: The Way of Water” hits theaters nationwide on December 16.

And there goes half the year… So far, what was the best movie of 2022? “Nightmare Alley”

“Spencer”

“Death on the Nile”

“Uncharted”

“Licorice Pizza”

“The Batman”

“Sonic 2: The Movie”

“Provisional Measure”

“Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets”

“Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness”

“The Northern Man”

“The Weight of Talent”

“Top Gun: Maverick”

“Jurassic World: Dominion”

“Lightyear”

“Everything Everywhere at the Same Time”

+ Already follow CineBuzz on social media? So don’t waste time!