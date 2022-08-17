Bahia plays poorly, is pressured by Londrina and draws in the end



Source: Ricardo Chicarelli

On a night of dull football, Bahia was in a 1-1 draw with Londrina, away from home, for the opening of the 25th round of Série B.

With the result, the Squadron loses the chance to open up even more advantage to the team from Paraná, in fifth place, and is left with 44 points, while the opponent reaches 35.

Bahia will return to the field only on August 28, against Vasco, at Fonte Nova.

THE GAME

In a warm first half, with few chances for both sides, Bahia showed efficiency – and still had a dose of luck – to take the lead.

At 18 minutes, a corner taken by Londrina resulted in a counterattack pulled by Vitor Jacaré, who advanced from the defensive field to the middle, giving a pass to Davó. The scorer finished on top of the goalkeeper, but the ball came back and hit him to enter the nets.

With the goal scored, the Squadron adopted a posture of not exposing itself to the opponent’s attacks, but ended up yielding the ball.

Londrina, in turn, managed to finish frequently, but most of them without taking any danger. The biggest scare happened in the 35th minute, with a goal disallowed for offside.

In the second half, the match remained at the pace that ended in the first stage: with Londrina having more possession of the ball and trying to annoy the tricolor defense. But this time more aggressively.

The left side of the tricolor defense was the most punished, with the strong pressure exerted by the London team’s right flank.

On two occasions, defender Gabriel Xavier saved what could end in a goal for Londrina.

Dissatisfied with the offensive production of his team, Enderson bet on Ricardo Goulart, in place of Daniel, in the 20th minute.

Despite the change, the game situation did not change, with Bahia remaining unable to connect offensive plays. So, Raí and Rodallega were chosen to enter the field in the 33rd minute, with the mission to change the game in the final stretch.

Without being able to attack, Bahia already “given up” trying to play and started to focus only on maintaining the positive result.

In the 47th minute, Raí appeared face to face with goalkeeper Matheus, but missed a great chance.

In the last minute of the game, the punishment happened.

After a corner kick, a mistake made by the tricolor defense ended in a goal by striker Gabriel Santos.