BB’s WhatsApp channel offers membership to the “open finance” system

Unprecedentedly, the Bank of Brazil (BB) announced last week that, together with the WhatsApp messaging platform, it will offer membership of the open financial system, known as “open finance”. O Whatsapp will mediate the option without any human interaction, just typing the keyword and with the user’s consent, allowing fintech to share its data with other institutions.

The system derives from an “open” banking concept created in the European Union and popularly known in the most developed countries in the world, such as Australia and the United Kingdom.

Open finance is a voluntary data sharing system between institutions. The system aims to promote the development of payments on mobile lines and decentralize data information, allowing the customer to control the information itself, and no longer the linked institution.

Open finance allows the collection and sharing of data without restriction as to privacy rules and rights, which control the information. Anyone who chooses to open their financial life is guaranteed by the LGPD Law (General Data Protection Law) and can choose which information they want to share or not.

“Offering consent on WhatsApp is a way of offering even more convenience to the customer in a channel that is increasingly used on a daily basis to carry out various transactions,” says Fausto Ribeiro, president of Banco do Brasil.

Subscribing, which can now be done with just a few taps on your smartphone, proposes the chained return of benefits for customers. Industry experts, adept at the concept, claim that sharing data on the consumer’s financial life makes the market more competitive and fair, enabling other institutions to offer more advantageous products and services that are consistent with the lifestyle of the consumer who joins the system. open.

Fausto Ribeiro elucidates revealing that, among the clients who opted for open finance, 90% report having already benefited in some way. Of this percentage of benefited clients, 77% say that the benefit offered was personalized and met some financial need. In addition, the open system has an integrated information network that updates registration data automatically.

BB offers WhatsApp service for Debt Renegotiation and all Pix maintenance functions through a specialized virtual assistant, without leaving home. Adherence to open finance is part of a set of innovations designed by the institution.