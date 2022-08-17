Bia Haddad is eliminated in the Cincinnati Open opening | sneakers

Bia Haddad didn’t have much luck in the Cincinnati Open qualifying. As the draw was made before the runner-up of the WTA in Toronto, the Brazilian did not enter as the seed. As a result, she ended up having a direct duel in the world rankings right in the premiere, this Tuesday. 16th, Bia faced Jelena Ostapenko, 15th. As expected, the game was very tough. Better for the Latvian, who won 2-0 with a double 6/4.

In the next phase, Ostapenko will face the winner of the confrontation between American Madison Keys and Yulia Putintseva, from Kazakhstan. Bia is eliminated from the tournament.

With very heavy serves, the two tennis players managed to assert their services at the beginning of the first set. Ostapenko was betting on stronger returns. Bia explored the court more, making her opponent run a lot. Even with some breakout chances from side to side, both held up well on the serve. The Latvian vibrated a lot when she saved some more difficult balls. Bea remained calm.

Until the ninth game, neither managed to break the other’s service. As she started serving, Ostapenko made it 5-4. In the tenth game, Bia started behind, tied at 40-40, but the Latvian got two good returns and closed the set at 6-4.

Bia kept calm and in the first game she broke Ostapenko’s serve with authority. Then he confirmed the service and made it 2 to 0. The Latvian remained aggressive and, after two break points, returned the break, making it 2 to 2. Ostapenko had a break again, making it 5 to 3 and was very close to winning the game. But Bia didn’t give up and returned the break making it 5-4.