Black Widow’s Florence Pugh Criticizes Focus on Sex Scenes With Harry Styles From Her New Movie

The actress is not comfortable with the initial reactions to the film, focusing on the intimate moments

Do not worry, dearthe new movie Olivia Wilde (Outstanding), is described as a thriller involving the troubled relationship between a couple lived by Harry Styles and Florence Pugh. The film has not yet been released, but the actress already predicts a lot of talk about the sex scenes in the long, something she noticed by the initial reactions, and declares that this is the wrong focus.

in a profile in Harper’s Bazaar, pugh commented that he’s already seen a lot of buzz about the couple’s intimate moments in the film, especially given the huge success of Harry Styles, but who is disappointed if that’s all people will remember about the movie:

“It’s not why we act when everything is reduced to sex scenes, or seeing the most famous man in the world have sex with someone. It’s not why I’m in this industry. Obviously, when you hire the most famous pop star in the world, it’s natural for conversations like this to arise. That’s not something I’ll be discussing because the movie is bigger and better than that. And the people who did, are too.”

Throughout the interview, the actress refuses to talk more about the subject. Previously, the director Olivia Wilde stated that the erotic footprint of the feature is designed to prioritize the female pleasure, and which resembles erotic thriller classics like Fatal Attraction (1987) and Indecent Proposal (1993), classics of Adrian Lyne.

the plot of Do not worry, dear follows a couple living in a utopian community in the 1950s, and shows the wife coming to suspect that her husband is hiding disturbing secrets. The premiere is scheduled for September 22 at the movies.

Enjoy and check it out: