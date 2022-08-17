Blonde: After criticism, Ana de Armas receives support from Brad Pitt – Check it out

Another one that comes out in defense of the actress

blonde will bring Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe and, despite much praise, the actress received a lot of criticism even before the release of the production. Well, none other than Brad Pitt came to the defense of the actress. See what he said:

“She is phenomenal in the film. It’s a difficult role to fill. We’ve been developing this film for ten years. It was only when we found Ana that we were able to move forward.”

In fact, it is worth remembering that Ana de Armas had already said how much effort she put in for the role and for the accent:

“It took nine months of dialect training and practice in ADR sessions (when an actor repeatedly watches a scene and then recreates all of its dialogue in the studio). It was a great torture, very exhausting. My brain was fried.”

If everything goes as expected, Blonde arrives September 23, 2022 on Netflix.

Cast

the cast of blonde will have Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe, Adrien Brody, Julianne Nicholson, Bobby Cannavale, Scoot McNairy and Garret Dillahunt.

controversial production

blonde will portray a little of the life of Marilyn Monroe, however, the production will arrive with an age rating indicated for adults, mainly for portraying very heavy sex scenes, sexual abuse, harassment and use of illicit drugs.

won’t spare anyone

According to the director of the feature, Andrew Dominik, the production will address sensitive issues. By the way, below we can see what he said:

“If it had come out a few years ago, it would have come out fine when #MeToo arrived and it would have been an expression of all those things. We’re at a point right now, I think, where people are really uncertain about where the lines are. It’s a movie that definitely has a morality about it. But it swims in very ambiguous waters, because I don’t think it’s going to be as simple as people want to see it. There is something about him that offends everyone.”

blonde promises to bring a lot of controversy and not spare viewers. In fact, that was exactly what director Andrew Dominik had hoped for. After all, after the production received the maximum age rating, the director was quick to defend the film and its rare rating:

“It’s a demanding film. If the public doesn’t like it, that’s the public’s ***** problem. You are not running for public office. It’s an NC-17 movie about Marilyn Monroe, that’s kind of what you want, right? I want to see the NC-17 version of the Marilyn Monroe story.”

Source: ET

