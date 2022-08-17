Blonde: check out the 1st trailer for the biopic of …

Selena Gomez he acts as well as he sings, and that’s nothing new. Her last role as Mabel in “Only Murders In The Building” won her the award for Best Actress in a Comedy Series at the HCA TV (Hollywood Critics Association TV).
It was the 2nd edition of award most important in American television. Voters are television critics, members of the Hollywood Critics Association.
In addition to Selena Gomez another actor from the show won the award for Best Actor in a Comedy Series (Streaming), Martin Short. The event did not count with great actors among those present, but Short sent a video of thanks.
“First of all, I’d like to thank the Hollywood Critics Association for this kind and incredible honor you’ve bestowed on me. It’s actually hard to express how excited I am to receive this award because botox is new, but I’ll tell you. Working on “Only Murders in the Building” has been unbelievably fabulous in terms of creativity for me, as I got to work with my genius friend Steve Martin; I mean, my God, the man does magic and plays the banjo. Somehow, he’s famous. Thank you, Steve.
And thanks to the amazing Selena Gomez, you are so funny, trendy, cool and talented. A great actress. It’s a delight to go to work and be able to be with you every day, wow. I’m very lucky. John Hoffman is the spirit of the series, he’s showrunner and writer, his writing is amazing. Very honored to work with you. Too many to mention, as they are elements of the series. So, on behalf of everyone at “Only Murders in the Building”, we thank you for this kind honor.”declared the actor
Check out the other winners
Best Streaming Docuseries or Non-Fiction Series
The Beatles: Get Back (Disney+)
Best Supporting Actor in a Streaming Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Seth Rogen, Pam & Tommy (Hulu)
Best International Series
SquidGame (Netflix)
Best Comedy or Standup Special
Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special (Netflix)
Best Streaming Documentary Television Movie
Lucy & Desi (Prime Video)
Best Animated Short Form Series
Love, Death + Robots (Netflix)
Best Short Form Live Action Series
I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson (Netflix)
Best Streaming Reality Show or Competition Series
Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls (Prime Video)
Best Streaming Animated Series or TV Movie
Arcane (Netflix)
Best Streaming Variety Sketch Series, Talk Series, or Special
The Kids in the Hall (Prime Video)
Best Writing in a Streaming Series, Comedy
Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, and Jen Statsky, Hacks “The One, The Only” (HBO Max)
Best Writing in a Streaming Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Movie
Danny Strong, Dopesick “The People vs Purdue Pharma” (Hulu)
Best Writing in a Streaming Series, Drama
Dan Erickson, Severance “The We We Are” (Apple TV+)
Best Supporting Actor in a Streaming Series, Comedy
Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)
Best Supporting Actress in a Streaming Series, Comedy
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks (HBO Max)
Best Supporting Actress in a Streaming Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick (Hulu)
Best Supporting Actor in a Streaming Series, Drama
John Turturro, Severance (Apple TV+)
Best Supporting Actress in a Streaming Series, Drama
Sadie Sink, Stranger Things (Netflix)
Best Directing in a Streaming Series, Comedy
Lucia Aniello, Hacks “There Will Be Blood” (HBO Max)
Best Directing in a Streaming Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Movie
Lake Bell, Pam & Tommy “The Master Beta” (Hulu)
Best Directing in a Streaming Series, Drama
Ben Stiller, Severance “The We We Are” (Apple TV+)
Best Actor in a Streaming Series, Comedy
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
Best Actress in a Streaming Series, Comedy
Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
Best Actress in a Streaming Series, Drama
*Tie* Britt Lower, Severance (Apple TV+) & Laura Linney, Ozark (Netflix)
Best Actress in a Streaming Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout (Hulu)
Best Actor in a Streaming Series, Drama
Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game (Netflix)
Best Actor in a Streaming Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Michael Keaton, Dopesick (Hulu)
Best Streaming Movie
Chip ‘N Dale: Rescue Rangers (Disney+)
Best Streaming Series, Drama
Severance (Apple TV+)
Best Streaming Series, Comedy
Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)
Best Streaming Limited or Anthology Series
Dopesick (Hulu)
Best Game Show
Celebrity Family Feud (ABC)
Best Broadcast Network Reality Show or Competition Series
Lego Masters (FOX)
Best Broadcast Network or Cable Live Action TV Movie
The Survivor (HBO)
Best Writing in a Broadcast or Cable Limited, Anthology Series, or Movie
Mike White, The White Lotus “Mysterious Monkeys” (HBO)
Best Directing in a Broadcast or Cable Limited, Anthology Series, or Movie
Mike White, The White Lotus “Mysterious Monkeys” (HBO)
Best Directing in a Broadcast Network or Cable Series, Comedy
Bill Hader, Barry – “701N” (HBO)
Best Broadcast Network or Cable Documentaries or Non-Fiction Series
We Need to Talk About Cosby (Showtime)
Best Broadcast Network or Cable Documentary TV Movie
End of the Line: The Women of Standing Rock (Fuse)
Best Broadcast Network or Cable Animated Series or TV Movie
Rick and Morty (Adult Swim)
Best Cable Reality Show or Competition Series
RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)
Best Broadcast Network or Cable Variety Sketch Series or Talk Series
The Black Lady Sketch Show (HBO)
Best Supporting Actor in a Broadcast or Cable Limited, Anthology Series, or Movie
Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus (HBO)
Best Supporting Actress in a Broadcast or Cable Limited, Anthology Series, or Movie
Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus (HBO)
Best Supporting Actor in a Broadcast Network or Cable Series, Drama
Giancarlo Esposito, Better Call Saul (AMC)
Best Supporting Actress in a Broadcast Network or Cable Series, Drama
Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul (AMC)
Best Supporting Actor in a Broadcast Network or Cable Series, Comedy
Henry Winkler, Barry (HBO)
Best Supporting Actress in a Broadcast Network or Cable Series, Comedy
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary (ABC)
Best Directing in a Broadcast Network or Cable Series, Drama
Karyn Kusama, Yellowjackets – “Pilot” (Showtime)
Best Writing in a Broadcast Network or Cable Series, Drama
Dan Fogelman, This Is Us “The Train” (NBC)
Best Writing in a Broadcast Network or Cable Series, Comedy
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary “Pilot” (ABC)
Best Actor in a Broadcast Network or Cable Series, Drama
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul (AMC)
Best Actress in a Broadcast Network or Cable Series, Drama
Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets (Showtime)
Best Actress in a Broadcast Network or Cable Series, Comedy
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary (ABC)
Best Actor in a Broadcast Network or Cable Series, Comedy
Bill Hader, Barry (HBO)
Best Actor in a Broadcast or Cable Limited, Anthology Series, or TV Movie
Oscar Isaac, Scenes from a Marriage (HBO)
Best Actress in a Broadcast Network or Cable Limited Series, Anthology Series, or TV Movie
Sarah Paulson, Impeachment: American Crime Story (FX)
Best Cable Series, Drama
*Tie* Better Call Saul (AMC) & Succession (HBO)
Best Cable Series, Comedy
What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
Best Broadcast Network or Cable Limited or Anthology Series
The White Lotus (HBO)
Best Broadcast Network Series, Comedy
Abbott Elementary (ABC)
Best Broadcast Network Series, Drama
This is Us (NBC)
Special Honorary Awards
Breakout Star TV – Quinta Brunson
TV Icon Award – Giancarlo Esposito
Virtuoso Award – Mandy Moore
