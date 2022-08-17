Blonde: check out the 1st trailer for the biopic of …

Selena Gomez he acts as well as he sings, and that’s nothing new. Her last role as Mabel in “Only Murders In The Building” won her the award for Best Actress in a Comedy Series at the HCA TV (Hollywood Critics Association TV).

It was the 2nd edition of award most important in American television. Voters are television critics, members of the Hollywood Critics Association.

In addition to Selena Gomez another actor from the show won the award for Best Actor in a Comedy Series (Streaming), Martin Short. The event did not count with great actors among those present, but Short sent a video of thanks.

“First of all, I’d like to thank the Hollywood Critics Association for this kind and incredible honor you’ve bestowed on me. It’s actually hard to express how excited I am to receive this award because botox is new, but I’ll tell you. Working on “Only Murders in the Building” has been unbelievably fabulous in terms of creativity for me, as I got to work with my genius friend Steve Martin; I mean, my God, the man does magic and plays the banjo. Somehow, he’s famous. Thank you, Steve.

And thanks to the amazing Selena Gomez, you are so funny, trendy, cool and talented. A great actress. It’s a delight to go to work and be able to be with you every day, wow. I’m very lucky. John Hoffman is the spirit of the series, he’s showrunner and writer, his writing is amazing. Very honored to work with you. Too many to mention, as they are elements of the series. So, on behalf of everyone at “Only Murders in the Building”, we thank you for this kind honor.”declared the actor

Best Streaming Docuseries or Non-Fiction Series

The Beatles: Get Back (Disney+)

Best Supporting Actor in a Streaming Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Seth Rogen, Pam & Tommy (Hulu)

Best International Series

SquidGame (Netflix)

Best Comedy or Standup Special

Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special (Netflix)

Best Streaming Documentary Television Movie

Lucy & Desi (Prime Video)

Best Animated Short Form Series

Love, Death + Robots (Netflix)

Best Short Form Live Action Series

I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson (Netflix)

Best Streaming Reality Show or Competition Series

Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls (Prime Video)

Best Streaming Animated Series or TV Movie

Arcane (Netflix)

Best Streaming Variety Sketch Series, Talk Series, or Special

The Kids in the Hall (Prime Video)

Best Writing in a Streaming Series, Comedy

Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs, and Jen Statsky, Hacks “The One, The Only” (HBO Max)

Best Writing in a Streaming Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Movie

Danny Strong, Dopesick “The People vs Purdue Pharma” (Hulu)

Best Writing in a Streaming Series, Drama

Dan Erickson, Severance “The We We Are” (Apple TV+)

Best Supporting Actor in a Streaming Series, Comedy

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Best Supporting Actress in a Streaming Series, Comedy

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks (HBO Max)

Best Supporting Actress in a Streaming Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Kaitlyn Dever, Dopesick (Hulu)

Best Supporting Actor in a Streaming Series, Drama

John Turturro, Severance (Apple TV+)

Best Supporting Actress in a Streaming Series, Drama

Sadie Sink, Stranger Things (Netflix)

Best Directing in a Streaming Series, Comedy

Lucia Aniello, Hacks “There Will Be Blood” (HBO Max)

Best Directing in a Streaming Limited Series, Anthology Series, or Movie

Lake Bell, Pam & Tommy “The Master Beta” (Hulu)

Best Directing in a Streaming Series, Drama

Ben Stiller, Severance “The We We Are” (Apple TV+)

Best Actor in a Streaming Series, Comedy

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Best Actress in a Streaming Series, Comedy

Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Best Actress in a Streaming Series, Drama

*Tie* Britt Lower, Severance (Apple TV+) & Laura Linney, Ozark (Netflix)

Best Actress in a Streaming Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout (Hulu)

Best Actor in a Streaming Series, Drama

Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game (Netflix)

Best Actor in a Streaming Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Michael Keaton, Dopesick (Hulu)

Best Streaming Movie

Chip ‘N Dale: Rescue Rangers (Disney+)

Best Streaming Series, Drama

Severance (Apple TV+)

Best Streaming Series, Comedy

Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Best Streaming Limited or Anthology Series

Dopesick (Hulu)

Best Game Show

Celebrity Family Feud (ABC)

Best Broadcast Network Reality Show or Competition Series

Lego Masters (FOX)

Best Broadcast Network or Cable Live Action TV Movie

The Survivor (HBO)

Best Writing in a Broadcast or Cable Limited, Anthology Series, or Movie

Mike White, The White Lotus “Mysterious Monkeys” (HBO)

Best Directing in a Broadcast or Cable Limited, Anthology Series, or Movie

Mike White, The White Lotus “Mysterious Monkeys” (HBO)

Best Directing in a Broadcast Network or Cable Series, Comedy

Bill Hader, Barry – “701N” (HBO)

Best Broadcast Network or Cable Documentaries or Non-Fiction Series

We Need to Talk About Cosby (Showtime)

Best Broadcast Network or Cable Documentary TV Movie

End of the Line: The Women of Standing Rock (Fuse)

Best Broadcast Network or Cable Animated Series or TV Movie

Rick and Morty (Adult Swim)

Best Cable Reality Show or Competition Series

RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)

Best Broadcast Network or Cable Variety Sketch Series or Talk Series

The Black Lady Sketch Show (HBO)

Best Supporting Actor in a Broadcast or Cable Limited, Anthology Series, or Movie

Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus (HBO)

Best Supporting Actress in a Broadcast or Cable Limited, Anthology Series, or Movie

Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus (HBO)

Best Supporting Actor in a Broadcast Network or Cable Series, Drama

Giancarlo Esposito, Better Call Saul (AMC)

Best Supporting Actress in a Broadcast Network or Cable Series, Drama

Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul (AMC)

Best Supporting Actor in a Broadcast Network or Cable Series, Comedy

Henry Winkler, Barry (HBO)

Best Supporting Actress in a Broadcast Network or Cable Series, Comedy

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Best Directing in a Broadcast Network or Cable Series, Drama

Karyn Kusama, Yellowjackets – “Pilot” (Showtime)

Best Writing in a Broadcast Network or Cable Series, Drama

Dan Fogelman, This Is Us “The Train” (NBC)

Best Writing in a Broadcast Network or Cable Series, Comedy

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary “Pilot” (ABC)

Best Actor in a Broadcast Network or Cable Series, Drama

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul (AMC)

Best Actress in a Broadcast Network or Cable Series, Drama

Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets (Showtime)

Best Actress in a Broadcast Network or Cable Series, Comedy

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Best Actor in a Broadcast Network or Cable Series, Comedy

Bill Hader, Barry (HBO)

Best Actor in a Broadcast or Cable Limited, Anthology Series, or TV Movie

Oscar Isaac, Scenes from a Marriage (HBO)

Best Actress in a Broadcast Network or Cable Limited Series, Anthology Series, or TV Movie

Sarah Paulson, Impeachment: American Crime Story (FX)

Best Cable Series, Drama

*Tie* Better Call Saul (AMC) & Succession (HBO)

Best Cable Series, Comedy

What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Best Broadcast Network or Cable Limited or Anthology Series

The White Lotus (HBO)

Best Broadcast Network Series, Comedy

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Best Broadcast Network Series, Drama

This is Us (NBC)

Special Honorary Awards

Breakout Star TV – Quinta Brunson

TV Icon Award – Giancarlo Esposito

Virtuoso Award – Mandy Moore

