BOTAFOGO ANNOUNCES HIRING GOALKEEPER LUCAS PERRI UNTIL 2025

O Botafogo confirmed the hiring of Lucas PerriexNautical. revealed by Are Paul, the 24-year-old archer signed a contract with Glorioso until December 31, 2025 and arrives this Wednesday (8/17) in Rio de Janeiro. The official presentation of the new goalkeeper will take place on Friday, at 2 pm, in the Nilton Santos Stadium. Welcome, Perri!

Promising goalkeeper, Lucas Perri started his football career with the São Paulo shirt, being champion in the basic categories of the Copa do Brasil Sub-20 (2015-2016), the Copa Libertadores Sub-20 (2016) and the Brazilian Championship of Aspirants (2018). For the Brazilian team, the archer won the Toulon Tournament (2019).

Loaned to Crystal Palace in the 2018/19 season, Perri returned to São Paulo and was part of the 2021 Champion Paulista squad. At Náutico, the goalkeeper was Champion Pernambucano (2022) and played in 44 games before arriving at Alvinegro.

Lucas Perri is the tenth reinforcement announced by the team led by John Textor for the second transfer window. Before him, left-back Fernando Marçal, from Wolverhampton, midfielder Eduardo, ex-Al Ahli, striker Luis Henrique, ex-Olympique de Marseille, defender Adryelson, ex-Al-Wasl, midfielder Gabriel Pires, ex- -Benfica, midfielder Danilo Barbosa, ex-Nice, midfielder Jacob Montes, ex-Molenbeek, striker Tiquinho Soares, ex-Olympiacos, striker Junior Santos, ex-Sanfrecce Hiroshima, had already been announced by the SAF.

DATASHEET

Name: Lucas Estella Perri

Birth date: 10/12/1997

Naturalness: Valinhos/SP

Position: goalkeeper

Height: 1.97m

Career clubs: São Paulo, Crystal Palace, Náutico and Botafogo.