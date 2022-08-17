Botafogo announces the hiring of Lucas Perri | botafogo

Botafogo announced the hiring of goalkeeper Lucas Perri. He arrives at the club after having stood out for Náutico, while he was on loan from São Paulo, in the current Série B. The contract with Botafogo runs until the end of 2025.

At the age of 24, Perri was revealed by São Paulo, where he made the base category. There, he was champion of the Copa do Brasil and Libertadores Sub-20 (both in 2016), in addition to having won the Brazilian of Aspirants two years later.

1 of 3 Lucas Perri, goalkeeper of Náutico, saves a penalty in the final of Pernambucano — Photo: Marlon Costa/Pernambuco Press Lucas Perri, goalkeeper of Náutico, saves a penalty in the final of Pernambucano – Photo: Marlon Costa/Pernambuco Press

Born in Valinhos, metropolitan region of Campinas, in São Paulo, the 1.97m goalkeeper made his professional debut in 2019, for the São Paulo tricolor. That year, he was loaned to Crystal Palace, but did not play for the English club.

Loaned to Náutico since the beginning of the year, Perri was present in 44 games of the Pernambuco team and was an important part in winning the State Championship. In the decision, he took two penalty kicks from Retrô and was the name of the Pernambuco title.

Botafogo’s idea was to have a young goalkeeper who could shadow Gatito Fernández. Like the Paraguayan goalkeeper, Perri also stands out for being a good penalty taker and shows it from the base.

Perri does not yet have a release date. Botafogo, most likely with Gatito in goal, will return to the field next Sunday, at 11 am (Brasília time), when they face Juventude, away from home, for the 23rd round of the Brazilian Championship.

