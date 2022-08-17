Botafogo: Mazzuco reveals Tiquinho Soares muscle injury and expected to debut in three weeks

football director of Botafogo, André Mazzuco welcomed Tiquinho Soarespresented this Wednesday at Estádio Nilton Santos, spoke about the negotiation and revealed that the player is injured.

The manager explained the situation and gave a deadline for the striker’s debut at Botafogo.

– Happy to be here again, presenting today our number 9, our dear Tiquinho Soares. It is important to note that we started negotiating with him in July/August, it was not an easy negotiation with Olympiacos, he had a current contract, we had been following him for a long time. Luckily, in the first contacts Tiquinho already showed interest in returning to Brazil, he left early, Botafogo would be a nice club for him. It was a bit tense negotiation, but we had the help of Tiquinho – highlighted Mazzuco.

– In the last game he played, he left feeling a muscular issue, our negotiation approach did not change, because it is a medium/long term project. It is important to note that one of Olympiacos’ conditions of agreeing to release Tiquinho was that he should play for this match, even with the negotiation already concluded. Olympiacos requested, unfortunately it happened (the injury). He didn’t want to play, but he was ready to play so as not to run the risk of the club not releasing him. We are supporting Tiquinho, he is already working, our prediction is that he will be able to play in three weeks. All agreed and agreed with everyone. We hope it evolves well and within that time frame it will be able to work with us. Very happy to have a player with his history and achievements, he is a remarkable signing for us. We wish you much success and many goals. Let’s go ahead,” he added.