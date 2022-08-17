Bryce Dallas Howard comments on the salary difference between her and Chris Pratt in “Jurassic World” – Portal Famosos Brasil

Bryce Dallas Howard Discusses Salary Difference Between Her and Chris Pratt on ‘Jurassic World’

It is common knowledge that there are large differences in remuneration for men and women across the job market. In show business this has been discussed and gained more space in recent years, as several stars stop performing and increasingly go public seeking to draw attention to this topic.

Actresses like Viola Davis, Charlize Theron and Jessica Chastain lent their voices on different occasions to talk about the topic, but it is still something that happens today.

Recently, the case of the actress and protagonist of the “Jurassic World” franchise has resonated in the American press. Bryce Dallas Howardwho had also participated in other major titles, such as the “Twilight” franchise.

The North American press reports inequality in the remuneration of actors in the “Jurassic World” franchise. Having signed on to star in the trilogy many years ago, the star told Insider that she was at a huge disadvantage compared to her co-star. Chris Prattwith whom the actress shares the spotlight in the three films in the franchise.

This story began in 2018, when Variety magazine reported a list containing the remuneration values ​​of several movie stars active in recent years, including names such as Jennifer Lawrence, Leonardo DiCaprio, Sandra Bullock and Robert Downey Jr, where we could also observe the amounts received by Bryce Dallas Howard and his co-star Chris Pratt for their respective participation in the second film of the franchise of “Jurassic World”, “Fallen Kingdom”. The list states that Pratt would have received about 10 million dollars for his participation, while Howard would have received 8 million. Check it out below;

List published in 2018 by variety.com

Now in 2022, in an interview with “Insider” to promote the third film in the trilogy “Jurassic World: Dominion”, the actress commented on the case stating that the gap between the values ​​​​received by her and her co-star was even greater than reported. . Howard also commented that when she started negotiating her participation in the Jurassic franchise in 2014, the world was a completely different place and she was at a great disadvantage, having to sign her participation in all three films at once, without the possibility of changing that agreement.

The actress says that despite initially being at a contractual disadvantage, she can count on the full support of her co-star Chris Pratt. According to the same, the actor embraced her cause and took the lead so that in all subsequent negotiations involving the two and the franchise they were equal and both could receive equal payments, whether in games or attractions linked to the movies.

Bryce stated his gratitude and affection for Pratt and his willingness to help, also commenting that he probably received a lot more money from these side products than from making the film itself.