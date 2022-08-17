Casagrande believes in a split at Corinthians and points out Vítor Pereira’s attitude towards friction: ‘Player does not accept’

In an interview with ESPN, Walter Casagrande analyzed a possible ‘rift’ between Vítor Pereira and the Corinthians squad: ‘Player does not accept’

O Corinthians will need a unprecedented comeback under the command of Vítor Pereira to advance to the semifinals of Brazil’s Cup. After losing by 2-0 to Atlético-GO in the first leg, the Portuguese’s men will need to return at least the same goal difference to go to penalties.

In addition to pocket BRL 8 millionthe club can still ease the turmoil experienced behind the scenes in recent days if they reach the next stage of the knockout stage.

A rank can still serve as a new connection between the coach and the squad. In the view of Walter Casagrande, an alvinegro idol, the Portuguese’s recent statements have generated a rift with the group of players.

“Because I was a soccer player, I know that the player does not accept that the coach goes to a press conference to ‘deliver’ the player. They think that if the coach thinks the player played badly, he should go to the locker room and charge in front of them.”

Needing goals to turn the tie against Atlético-GO, Corinthians will no longer have Willian available. The striker agreed to terminate his contract with the club last week to return to Europe. After cases of threats to the family on social networks, the player admitted that he did not feel safe to continue working in Brazilian football.

In Casagrande’s view, the former number 10 did not ‘burned’ with the crowd for the decision to leave the club, but for the football presented on his return to Parque São Jorge.

“It depends. I think it burns for the lack of interest he was showing on the field lately. He got hurt a lot. He was threatened with death, his wife threatened with death. He had been in England for over ten years. He wasn’t used to it. I think he did well to leave. The one who has to be burned is the board of Corinthians”.