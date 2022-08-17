CBF details seven more Serie B rounds; check game dates, locations and times | Brazilian series b

Admin 3 seconds ago Sports Leave a comment 0 Views

The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) dismembered seven more rounds of Serie B: from the 29th to the 35th. The clashes are divided between the 6th of September to the 16th of October. In addition to the dates, the times and locations of the matches were also defined.

In the Segundana classification table, Cruzeiro leads easily, followed by Bahia, Grêmio and Vasco da Gama.

+ CLICK here to check the complete table

Series B Trophy — Photo: Lucas Figueiredo/CBF

Check out the full Serie B schedule below.

September 6th (Tuesday)

  • 21:30 – Vila Nova x Guarani

September 7 (Wednesday)

  • 7pm – Ponte Preta x Sport
  • 21:30 – Sampaio Corrêa vs Novorizontino

September 8 (Thursday)

  • 21:30 – Criciúma vs Bahia

September 9 (Friday)

  • 7pm – Nautical x Brusque
  • 11am – Ituano vs Tombense
  • 4pm – CSA vs CRB
  • 18:30 – Londrina vs Chapecoense
  • 21:30 – Cruzeiro x Operário-PR
  • 4pm – Gremio vs Vasco da Gama

September 12 (Monday)

September 13 (Tuesday)

  • 19h – Worker-PR x Guarani
  • 21:30 – Ponte Preta x Ituano

September 16 (Friday)

  • 7pm – Vasco da Gama vs Náutico
  • 21:30 – Tombense vs Londrina
  • 21:30 – Novorizontino vs Gremio
  • 11am – Chapecoense vs CSA
  • 16:30 – Brusque vs Vila Nova
  • 7pm – Sampaio Corrêa vs Criciúma
  • 20:30 – CRB x Cruzeiro

September 20 (Tuesday)

  • 7pm – Vila Nova x CRB
  • 20:30 – Gremio vs Sport
  • 21:30 – Guarani vs Novorizontino

September 21 (Wednesday)

  • 21:30 – Cruise x Vasco da Gama

September 23 (Friday)

  • 7pm – Nautical x Sampaio Corrêa
  • 21:30 – Londrina vs Ponte Preta
  • 11am – Ituano vs Brusque
  • 7pm – Bahia vs Operário-PR
  • 18:30 – Criciúma vs Chapecoense

September 26 (Monday)

September 28 (Wednesday)

  • 7pm – Ponte Preta x Cruise

September 29 (Thursday)

  • 19h – Tombense x Novorizontino
  • 21:30 – Vasco da Gama vs Londrina

September 30 (Friday)

  • 7pm – CSA vs Guarani
  • 19h – Worker-PR x Vila Nova
  • 7pm – Sampaio Corrêa vs Gremio
  • 21:30 – Chapecoense vs Bahia
  • 11am – Brusque vs Criciúma
  • 3pm – Sport x Nautical
  • 18:30 – Ituano vs CRB

October 3 (Monday)

  • 8pm – Guarani vs Londrina
  • 8pm – Sampaio Corrêa x Ponte Preta

October 4th (Tuesday)

  • 7pm – CRB vs Chapecoense
  • 7pm – Brusque vs Sport
  • 19h – Worker-PR x Vasco
  • 7pm – Gremio vs CSA
  • 7pm – Vila Nova x Criciúma
  • 21:30 – Nautical x Tombense
  • 21:30 – Novorizontino vs Bahia
  • 21:30 – Cruise x Ituano

October 7 (Friday)

  • 7pm – Criciúma x Nautical
  • 20:30 – CSA x Sampaio Corrêa
  • 21:30 – Vasco da Gama vs Novorizontino
  • 11am – Chapecoense vs Operário-PR
  • 4pm – Bahia vs Brusque
  • 16:30 – Ituano vs Guarani
  • 16:30 – Londrina vs Gremio
  • 18:30 – Tombense x CRB
  • 7pm – Ponte Preta x Vila Nova

October 11 (Tuesday)

  • 7pm – Guarani vs CRB
  • 21:30 – Sampaio Corrêa vs Chapecoense

October 13 (Thursday)

  • 21:30 – Worker-PR x Brusque

October 14 (Friday)

  • 7pm – CSA vs Londrina
  • 20:30 – Vila Nova x Cruzeiro
  • 21:30 – Novorizontino vs Náutico
  • 16:30 – Tombense x Ponte Preta
  • 7pm – Criciúma vs Ituano
  • 4pm – Sport vs Vasco da Gama
  • 4pm – Gremio vs Bahia

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Fluminense discloses related to the game against Fortaleza | fluminense

Fluminense released on Wednesday morning the list of related teams to face Fortaleza, at 8 …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

©2022 The Goa Spotlight, All Rights Reserved