Cell phone overheating may have caused a fire that destroyed a house in Porto Ferreira | Sao Carlos and Araraquara

A family from Porto Ferreira (SP) had their house destroyed by a fire, in the early hours of Monday (15), in Vila Maria. According to the Fire Department, the suspicion is that the fire started in a cell phone that was being charged on top of a bed.

The room where the fire started was completely destroyed and the cell phone was not found. The flames consumed several rooms of the residence, furniture and personal objects. The family dog ​​died.

The flames spread quickly because of the wooden and PVC lining of the ceiling, according to the Civil Defense, which interdicted the property.

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Telegram

1 of 3 Fire destroys residence in Porto Ferreira — Photo: Marlon Tavoni/ EPTV Fire destroys residence in Porto Ferreira — Photo: Marlon Tavoni/ EPTV

READ TOO: Is it dangerous to use cell phone while it is charging?

The roof collapsed, two bedrooms and the living room were also destroyed. Only the bathroom and kitchen were not affected by the fire.

“We lost all documents, furniture, blankets, we need clothes, it was ugly”, said housewife Ivanir Correa, with tears in her eyes.

Cell phone caused the fire

2 of 3 Porto Ferreira family lost everything after house fire — Photo: Marlon Tavoni/ EPTV Porto Ferreira family lost everything after house fire — Photo: Marlon Tavoni/ EPTV

The service assistant Luiz de Carvalho said that, at the time of the fire, only his sister was in the property and put the phone to charge.

“She always puts her phone on the mattress charging and ended up sleeping. By the time she went to see it, the fire had already broken out, she woke up scared, then she couldn’t help it anymore, ”she said.

The fire took an hour to control. A preliminary Fire Department report was inconclusive as to the cause of the fire, but according to Sergeant Denis Baldesin, the main hypothesis is the overheating of the cell phone battery during charging.

3 of 3 roof collapsed in a fire that destroyed a house in Porto Ferreira — Photo: Marlon Tavoni/ EPTV roof collapsed in a fire that destroyed a house in Porto Ferreira — Photo: Marlon Tavoni/ EPTV

“The practice of charging the cell phone at night is very common, we sleep and put the device to charge, a wrong practice. The guideline is when loading the device, avoid leaving it in materials that may contribute to the spread of a fire”, explained the firefighter.

Telecommunications electrical engineer Antonio de Godoy explained that using the device’s original accessories, such as the battery and charger, can prevent overheating and a possible accident. “If it’s charging and it’s too hot it could be a sign of a problem.”

The Civil Defense evaluates the structure of the property and must decide within 10 days if there is a need for demolition of the house. Meanwhile, the family tries to start life over with the help of relatives, friends and volunteers.