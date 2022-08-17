Champions: Rangers and PSV draw first leg of playoffs | Champions League

Rangers and PSV drew 2-2 on Tuesday in Glasgow (Scotland), in the first leg of the Champions League playoffs. The duel defines a classified for the group stage of the competition.

Playing at home, Rangers managed to get the comeback thanks to a chicken from goalkeeper Benítez, from PSV, who didn’t hold a free kick from Lawrence. The Dutch team, however, reacted in time and tied the game at 2-2 with Obispo, with a header, in the 33rd minute of the second half.

Before, in the first half, Sangaré had opened the scoring for PSV, while Colak equalized. Brazilian defender André Ramalho played as a starter for the Dutch team.

Rangers and PSV are tied in the first leg of the Champions League playoffs – Photo: Getty Images

Copenhagen and Bodo/Glimt open advantage

In the other games of the day, Copenhagen took the lead by beating Trabzonspor at home by 2 to 1. The goals were scored by Claesson and Leragers, with Bakasetas discounting for the Turks.

Brazilian defender Vitor Hugo, ex-Palmeiras, was a starter for Trabzonspor in the match.

Claesson celebrates a goal for Copenhagen against Trabzonspor – Photo: Getty Images

Closing the round on Tuesday, Bodo/Glimt, from Norway, beat Dinamo Zagreb, from Croatia, 1-0. The goal was scored by striker Pellegrino.

The return games will take place on Wednesday of the next week, August 24, at 16:00 (Brasília time).

