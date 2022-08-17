characters arrive in Sicily in new images from the second season

HBO revealed this Wednesday (17) the very first images of the second season of “The White Lotus”. The new records show Jennifer Coolidge, Haley Lu Richardson, F. Murray Abraham, Aubrey Plaza, Will Sharpe, Theo James, Meghann Fahy and more actors in the Sicily region of Italy.

Created, written, directed and produced by American Mike White, the series follows guests and employees of a luxury resort, called White Lotus, over the course of a week.

The first season of the dramedy premiered in 2021 and received no less than 20 Emmy 2022 nominations. Coolidge, Sydney Sweeney, Alexandra Daddario, Steve Zahn, Murray Bartlett, Jake Lacy, Natasha Rothwell and more starred in the opening episodes, set in Hawaii.

Coolidge is the only actress from the original cast to return in the second season, reprising the role of Tanya McQuoid. New episodes of “The White Lotus” arrive in October.

