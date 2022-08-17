Check out the August premieres at Studio Universal

DisclosureStudio Universal has scheduled four movie premieres for the month of August, starting with “Sob o Sol do Oeste”, which arrives on the channel on 08/17, at 8 pm. Samuel Alabaster (Robert Pattinson, actor known for his role as the protagonist of Twilight) sets out on a journey across the American frontier to marry his beloved Penelope (Mia Wasikowska, known for starring in Alice in Tim Burton’s Alice in Wonderland.) , accompanied by a miniature horse named Butterscotch and an alcoholic named Parson Henry (David Zellner). As Samuel crosses the Wild West with his group, his journey becomes treacherous, and the fine lines between hero, villain and maiden blur.

The next day, 08/18, at 8pm, it’s time for ”Um Romance nas Entrelinhas”. Gemma Arterton (actress known for her role as Agent Fields from the movie 007) and Elizabeth Debicki star in “Vita & Virginia”. The fascinating true story of the love affair that inspired one of literary icon Virginia Woolf’s most celebrated works. In 1920s England, Vita Sackville-West (Arterton), a popular and outgoing writer, wife of a diplomat, begins an intense romance with the brilliant but tormented writer Virginia Woolf (Debicki).

On 08/19, also at 8:00 pm, ”Corrupted Faith” premieres. The film tells the story of former military chaplain Toller (a character played by renowned actor and filmmaker Ethan Hawke), who grieves the loss of the son he encouraged to enlist in the military. Another challenge begins when he befriends young parishioner Mary (Amanda Seyfried, Mamma Mia actress) and her husband, a radical environmentalist. Toller soon discovers his church’s murky secrets regarding unscrupulous companies.

To end the month’s premieres, on August 20, at 8 pm, in “Good Boys”, after being invited to his first kissing party, Max (Jacob Tremblay), a 12-year-old boy, panics because he doesn’t know how to kiss Eager for some tips, he and his best friends Thor (Brady Noon) and Lucas (Keith L. Williams) decide to use Max’s father’s drone to spy on the neighborhood girls. But things don’t go as planned, so Max and his friends must come up with a plan to rescue the drone before his father knows it. *Check the ratings