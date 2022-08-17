Claro TV Mais starts selling subscriptions and includes dedicated Disney Plus and Star Plus apps

On Monday night (15), Claro TV Mais expanded its portfolio of streaming service subscriptions added to the closed television plan. Now, Disney Plus and Star Plus become part of the list of possible contracts by the operator, with payment directly on the invoice. Both services can be purchased directly through channel 250 of the grid, dedicated to the provider’s sales. There is the possibility of signing them individually or together, through Combo Plus. Check out the photos below:

As you can see in the images above, in this first moment of availability of the platforms, the contracts have promotional values ​​for the first 12 months. Disney Plus went from R$27.90 to R$20.90; Star Plus dropped from R$32.90 to R$25.00; and the Combo Plus went from R$45.90 to R$35.00. In addition to the possibility of making payments directly on the invoice, the operator also inserted access to the apps directly through the decoder, in the case of Claro TV Mais Box – formerly Claro Box TV – or in specific equipment of other modalities.

Disney Plus delivers productions from the company’s studios, such as Disney, Marvel, Pixar, Lucasfilm and NatGeo, to its catalog. Star Plus stands out for titles from the defunct FOX and Hulu, as well as ESPN’s sports content. So, did you like the new additions to Claro’s portfolio of added services? Share with us your opinion!

