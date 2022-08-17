Come feat? Selena Gomez posts photo with Rema and suggests partnership

Selena Gomez surprised fans this Wednesday (17) by posting a photo with Nigerian singer Remas, with the caption “Coming soon”. Currently working on a new album, fans suspect that the artist is mentioning her return to music with the possibility of a partnership with it. Will it come?

Recently, Gomez shared a video on her Tiktok account with producer Justin Tranter and Julia Michaels, her longtime musical partners. “I’m working on it right now. It’s been a little hectic, but I’m in the studio. I’m excited!” the artist said in a recent interview with ET.

Gomez’s last work on music was the EP “Revelación”, which was nominated for a Latin Grammy for Best Short Film Video for “De Una Vez”. Selena has also been working on her makeup company, in addition to her cooking show for HBO Max “Selena + Chef”.

Rema, in turn, has been dedicated to the promotion of “Rave & Roses”, his latest studio album, in addition to depositing his vocals in partnerships with Chris Brown, Dadju, Gerilson Insrael. Listen to “Soundgasm”, the most recent of them:

