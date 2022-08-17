Commerce, gastronomy, technology and more

The National Service for Commercial Training (Senac) has opened registration for free training courses for companies in the State to qualify their employees.

In this sense, around 1,400 vacancies are open, with more than 100 free on-site and online courses in the areas of Commerce; Gastronomy; and also information technology. Liked? Then, learn more about it.

This time, the chances are for the citizens of the State of Paraná. According to Senac-PR, to participate, the company must register on the Senac Empresas platform (senacempresas.senac.br) and appoint a representative. The nominees will be responsible for making the selection of courses of interest to the company and appointing the collaborators.

In addition, according to the institution, vacancies will be filled in the order of enrollment by workers; and, if the registration is not completed by the subscribers, they will be reopened on the platform. In addition, companies can consult the courses available in each city, over the internet, or contact the nearest Senac Unit and consult the commercial team. See too: FREE course of administrative assistant, registrations can be made online, check The service It is not today that Senac proposes courses like this. This is because, for more than 70 years, the Institution has been offering professional education to transform Brazil. According to Senac management, the institution is the main professional education agent focused on the Trade of Goods, Services and Tourism in the country. Namely, the service is installed in more than 1,800 municipalities, from North to South of Brazil, where it maintains state-of-the-art infrastructure made up of more than 600 school units, pedagogical companies; and also several mobile units. In this sense, its catalog of courses includes on-site and distance qualifications in several areas of knowledge. And the best: the chances range from Initial and Continuing Education to Graduate. And thus, they allow the student to plan his professional career in a perspective of continuing education. For companies, there is a digital platform with more than 120 on-site and distance courses in the Commerce, Gastronomy and IT segments. Therefore, in fact, the service is essential for companies interested in developing their business and their team. See too: Trainer Training School opens vacancies 100% FREE; register on the website

Source link