Corinthians can pay BRL 2.1 million in negotiation involving Richarlison

Timão plays his life in the Copa do Brasil this Wednesday (17) against Atlético-GO, at Neo Química Arena, for the return match of the quarterfinals.

In a decisive week in the 2022 season, the Corinthians will have to pay a debt of R$ 2.1 million with América-MG, inherited from Fluminense in the hiring of midfielder Richard, in December 2018. At the time, President Andrés Sánchez agreed to assume the debt that Tricolor das Laranjeiras had with the Coelho on account of the negotiation of the striker Richarlison, today in Tottenham.

According to the segmented website Meu Timão, Corinthians entered into an agreement with América-MG, with a “renegotiation of the previous agreement”, in installments ranging from R$120,000 to R$200,000. If three installments of this agreement are delayed, Timão must pay the mining club all at once.

The debt by Richarlison, assumed by Corinthians in January 2019, refers to the transfer to Watford, from England, in June 2017. It has been dragging on since then, with Timão’s accounts being blocked in 2020, in addition to a pledge of over BRL 400 thousand.

Having left Fluminense in June 2017, Richarlison played one season for Watford, four for Everton and has been with Tottenham since the beginning of the current one, where he disputes position with the likes of Harry Kane, Son Heung-Min and Kulusevski.